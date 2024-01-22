NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to play at an MVP level, as he and the OKC Thunder (29-13) are just one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-12), who hold the top spot in the West. With SGA leading the way, the Thunder got a statement win in Minneapolis, after defeating the Timberwolves on Saturday (102-97).

Meanwhile, reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and two-time award winners Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo remain frontrunners in the race, while Dallas Mavericks' megastar Luka Doncic is also in the mix.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the NBA MVP race after Week 13:

NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) ladder race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Week 13)

#5 - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks

Last week: Games played: 1 (0 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 35

Last week: 33.0 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 10.0 apg

Season: 33.6 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 9.2 apg

Luka Doncic returned with a triple-double after missing three games with an ankle injury, but the Dallas Mavericks lost to the LA Lakers on Wednesday (127-110). This was his only game in Week 13, as Doncic continues to play at an elite level for Dallas, which is sixth in the West with 24 wins and 18 losses.

#4 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks

Last week: Games played: 2 (2 wins - 0 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 40

Last week: 29.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 9.5 apg

Season: 31.2 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 6.0 apg

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have won four of their past five, as they want to stay close to the top-seeded Boston Celtics. The "Greek Freak" has been consistent all season long and is in the MVP race for another year.

#3 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC Thunder

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 41

Last week: 26.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 5.5 apg

Season: 31.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 6.3 apg

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the main reason for the OKC Thunder's impressive run this season. The Thunder have emerged as a title contender in the West, thanks to SGA's performance. Gilgeous-Alexander had 26.8 points in the four games he played in Week 13.

#2 - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 43

Last week: 33.6 ppg, 14.3 rpg, 6.6 apg

Season: 26.1 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 9.1 apg

The reigning champion and Finals MVP is coming off a season-high 42 points vs the Washington Wizards on Sunday and has kept the Denver Nuggets just a step away from the top of the West (30-14 to Minnesota's 30-12).

#1 - Joel Embiid

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid

Last week: Games played: 4 (4 wins - 0 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 31

Last week: 37.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 6.3 apg

Season: 35.0 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 5.9 apg

The reigning NBA MVP remains frontrunner to repeat both as the Most Valuable Player and the scoring champion. He is the main reason for the Sixers' current five-game win streak and if he stays healthy until the end of the regular season, he will most likely win the MVP award for a second year in a row.

