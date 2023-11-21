NBA MVP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates after 4 weeks of action ft. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a major reason for the Oklahoma City Thunder's current five-game winning streak in the NBA. The Thunder have won seven of their last 10 games and 10 of their first 14 and are third in the West standings, tied with reigning champions Denver Nuggets. They are half a game behind the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3).

Gilgeous-Alexander has been unstoppable early in the season, entering the MVP conversation as we are heading into the end of the first month of the regular season.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the NBA Power Rankings and our Top-5 candidates after the end of Week 4.

NBA MVP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates after Week 4

#5 - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic (right) vs. the Kings

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 14 (9 wins - 5 losses)

Last week: 26.8 ppg, 7.5 apg, 5.5 rpg

Season: 30.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 8.1 apg

Luka Doncic is once again a top candidate to win the MVP award this season. He has led the Dallas Mavericks to a 9-5 start, good for fourth in the West.

Doncic and Kyrie Irving are Dallas' best chance for a deep playoff run this season after missing the postseason last year.

#4 - Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics' megastar and NBA MVP candidate Jayson Tatum

Last week: Games played: 4 (4 wins - 0 losses)

Season: Games played: 14 (11 wins - 3 losses)

Last week: 25.3 ppg, 5.0 apg, 7.5 rpg

Season: 28.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 4.1 apg

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics lead the way in the NBA with a league-best 11-3. Prior to their loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the Celtics had won their last six games and are on top with 11 wins and just three losses.

#3 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

2-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

Games played: 3 (3 wins - 0 losses)

Season: Games played 14: (9 wins - 5 losses)

Last week: 30.3 ppg, 6.0 apg, 11.3 rpg

Season: 30.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 4.6 apg

Giannis Anetokounmpo is working on his on-court chemistry with teammate Damian Lillard. The two megastars have been progressing in their collaboration on the floor and have led the Milwaukee Bucks to a five-game winning streak.

After a mediocre start (4-5), the Bucks have climbed to third in the East with nine wins and five losses.

#2 - Joel Embiid

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid

Last week: Games played: 5 (3 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 14 (10 wins - 4 losses)

Last week: 32.0 ppg, 7.4 apg, 10.6 rpg

Season: 31.9 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 6.2 apg

The reigning NBA MVP is playing even better with James Harden moving to the LA Clippers and has brought the Philadelphia 76ers to second place in the East with a 10-4 record.

Creating an unstoppable duo with Tyrese Maxey, Embiid wants to lead the Sixers to the Conference Finals and challenge for the championship while defending his MVP award.

#1 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

OKC Thunder's megastar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Last week: Games played: 4 (4 wins - 0 losses)

Season: Games played: 14 (10 wins - 4 losses)

Last week: 31.8 ppg, 5.5 apg, 5.5 rpg

Season: 29.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.8 apg

We put Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on top of our Power Rankings, as he is the main reason behind the Thunder's excellent start to the season. Oklahoma City has won 10 of its first 14 games and five in a row, as the franchise wants to become a legit playoff contender.

The Thunder's young core has been impressive early on and wants to continue that way with SGA leading the way.