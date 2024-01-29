The LA Clippers and New York Knicks have maintained their momentum and are approaching the top spots in the West and East, respectively. The LA Clippers are just a game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder, who are tied for the top record in the West. The Knicks are fourth in the East and can overcome the Philadelphia 76ers with another win.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the Top-10 teams for Week 14 in the NBA, featuring the LA Clippers and Knicks.

NBA Power Rankings: Top 10 teams ft. LA Clippers and New York Knicks (Week 14)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#10: Philadelphia 76ers

Patrick Beverley Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers are third in the East (29–15), but they continue to struggle every time Joel Embiid is out. They are on a two-game losing streak and have won six of their last 10.

#9: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are tied for first place in the West with the Oklahoma City Thunder (32-14), but their recent performance has been inconsistent. They have won six of their last 10 and are at risk of dropping to fourth, with the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers trailing them by one game.

#8: Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks

They have entered a new era with the arrival of Doc Rivers. They have a 32-14 record and are three games away from the Boston Celtics, who have the top record in the NBA (35-11).

#7: OKC Thunder

Josh Giddey Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder had the chance to overcome the Timberwolves and climb to the top but lost to the Detroit Pistons (104-120). The Pistons have the worst record in the league (6-40).

Still, they have won seven of their last 10 and are tied with Minnesota. The two title contenders will collide in Oklahoma City on Monday.

#6: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets

The reigning champions are part of the four-team title race in the West (32-15). They have won seven of their last 10 and have joined the LA Clippers, Timberwolves and Thunder in the title race.

#5: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics

Even though the LA Clippers decimated them at TD Garden (111-95), the Boston Celtics (35-11) stayed on top of the East and have maintained their three-game gap from the Bucks.

#4: Indiana Pacers

Obi Toppin Indiana Pacers

The Pacers (27-20) have gotten back on track lately, winning their last three games and remaining close to the East's top four. With the addition of Pascal Siakam, the Pacers have the potential to be a title contender this season while they wait for superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton to return from injury.

#3: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Cleveland Cavaliers

They have lost only once in their last 10 games. They recently saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end, but they have become a Top-5 team in the East (27-16).

#2: New York Knicks

Julius Randle New York Knicks

The Knicks are playing great basketball lately, and have won their last six games. They are fourth in the East with 29 wins and 17 losses. The Knicks will look to maintain their momentum, as they are dealing with the absence of star big man Julius Randle (shoulder injury).

#1: LA Clippers

Paul George Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers have overcome a poor start and have emerged as title contenders. They have lost only four times in their last 26 games and have come one game away from the top of the West (30-14).

The LA Clippers have won eight of their last 10 and five in a row, playing consistently on both ends.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!