Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs remains the frontrunner to claim the NBA Rookie of the Year award. He continues to play great on both ends, even though he has been on a minutes restriction over the last month.

He and Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder are expected to be the grand favorites to claim the award. Rookies Jaime Jaquez Jr, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson remain in the mix as well.

On that note, we take a look at the top-five candidates for the ROY award after Week 13:

NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Victor Wembanyama (Week 13)

#5 Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson Portland Trail Blazers

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 33

Last week: 13.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.8 apg

Season: 12.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 4.7 apg

Scoot Henderson has been one of the best players of the Portland Trail Blazers, and continues to play well on both ends. However, the Blazers have the second-worst record in the West, with 12 wins and 30 losses.

#4 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat

Last week: Games played: 1 (1 wins - 0 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 39

Last week: 15.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg

Season: 14.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.7 apg

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been impressive in his rookie season in the NBA and has entered the ROY race.

He has been out for the last four games, as he is dealing with a groin injury. The Miami Heat have lost their last three games but remain sixth in the East with 24 wins and 19 losses.

#3 Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller Charlotte Hornets

Last week: Games played: 2 (1 win - 1 loss)

Season: Games played so far: 34

Last week: 23.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.5 apg

Season: 14.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.2 apg

Like Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller plays for a struggling team in the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets have won only nine of their first 40 games, but Miller has been one of their best players.

#2 Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren OKC Thunder

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 42

Last week: 11.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.0 apg

Season: 17.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.8 apg

Chet Holmgren has been the second-best player of the OKC Thunder, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is playing at an MVP level.

Holmgren and the Thunder have emerged as title contenders, but it remains to be seen if the young big man claims the ROY award.

#1 Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs

Last week: Games played: 3 (1 win - 2 losses)

Season: Games played so far: 36

Last week: 25.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.3 apg

Season: 19.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 2.9 apg

Victor Wembanyama has elevated his game even though he has been on minutes restriction since late December. The No.1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is widely expected to win the award.

