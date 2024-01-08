Victor Wembanyama leads the race for the NBA Rookie of The Year award. Despite his stellar play, though, Wembanyama is not expected to have a good chance of claiming the championship this year, as the San Antonio Spurs have a very low chance of making it to the postseason.

Chet Holmgren, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are in the ROY race, but the French big man remains the frontrunner. With that in mind, let's have a look at the top five candidates after Week 11, the first one of 2024.

NBA ROY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Victor Wembanyama after Week 11

#5 - Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets

Last week: Games played: 2 (0 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 33 (8 wins - 25 losses)

Last week: 12.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg

Season: 14.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.2 apg

Brandon Miller continues to play well for the struggling Charlotte Hornets, but this is not enough for the franchise so far. The Hornets are expected to miss the postseason, but Miller's performance has been one of the positive things for the team so far.

#4 - Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Miami Heat

Last week: Games played: 3 (1 win - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 35 (20 wins - 15 losses)

Last week: 13.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.6 apg

Season: 13.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.7 apg

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been playing consistent basketball on both ends for the Miami Heat this season. He had a quiet week, though, as the Heat won just one of the three games they played in Week 11 in the NBA. Miami is just half a game away from the fourth-placed Orlando Magic (20-15 to 21-15).

#3 - Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson - Portland Trail Blazers

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 win - 3 losses)

Season: Games played: 35 (10 wins - 25 losses)

Last week: 12.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.8 apg

Season: 12.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 5.0 apg

Like Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson is playing for a struggling team. He has been playing great basketball on both ends and has left promising signs, even though the Portland Trail Blazers are not expected to reach the NBA playoffs.

#2 - Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren - OKC Thunder

Last week: Games played: 3 (1 win - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 34 (23 wins - 11 losses)

Last week: 14.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.6 apg

Season: 17.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.6 apg

Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder continue to fight for the top spot in the West, but they have taken a step back with two straight losses. Still, they have maintained their momentum, and we should place them among the favorites for a deep NBA postseason run.

#1 - Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs

Last week: Games played: 3 (0 wins - 3 losses)

Season: Games played: 35 (5 wins - 30 losses)

Last week: 17.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.6 apg

Season: 19.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 2.8 apg

The superstar of the San Antonio Spurs has gotten back on track lately, but the Spurs are still the worst team in the West (5-30). Still, Victor Wembanyama remains the frontrunner for the NBA Rookie of the Year award.