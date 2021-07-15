NBA Rumors: 3 bold predictions for the LA Lakers this offseason

The LA Lakers ended their 2020-21 NBA season on a disappointing note. While factors beyond their control derailed the Lakers' run for back-to-back NBA championships, the team looked dead in the water against an inexperienced Phoenix Suns side in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

Undoubtedly, the LA Lakers will seek to have another go at the championship, especially with the dominant pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their ranks. However, the superstar duo will need the right supporting cast, as their available teammates were inconsistent and undependable during the 2020-21 season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been eliminated from the NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Xq27C0Iffg — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2021

The offseason is the perfect opportunity for players to rest and for the front office to re-strategize. One could argue that the lack of adequate rest played a role in the LA Lakers' run in the 2020-21 season. The same could be said for the Miami Heat, who had as little rest as the Lakers after the 2020 NBA Finals.

Heading into the 2021 offseason, the LA Lakers are expected to make drastic changes to stay competitive. Rob Pelinka, the vice president of basketball activities, will be responsible for recruiting the right supporting cast for James and Davis.

Although everyone has a good idea of what the LA Lakers need to do to improve their roster, the decision has to be carefully thought out. The Lakers will look to ensure they do not lose their identity, especially as a solid defensive unit.

Taking these factors into consideration, here are three bold predictions for the LA Lakers in the 2021 offseason.

#1 The LA Lakers will aggressively pursue Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers

The LA Lakers are no strangers to building superteams, as was evident in the early 2000s. The pursuit of the Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard will create yet another of those superteams in addition to solving the Lakers' problem in the backcourt.

Speculation has surrounded Lillard's continued stay with the Trail Blazers after a first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets. The 31-year-old had an outstanding series, setting numerous playoff records, but his individual efforts were not enough to lead his team past the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Although the LA Lakers do not have enough tradeable assets, they can put together a trade package that would be enticing enough for the Blazers. Before the end of the 2021 season, we might just see Damian Lillard in purple and gold.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra