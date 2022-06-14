NBA Rumors Roundup: Atlanta Hawks forward possibly on the move, former DPOY keen to see the Seattle Supersonics return, and more - June 14, 2022 

The NBA Finals will be heading back to Boston for Game 6. However, there is still no shortage of NBA rumors coming out of the league as the Golden State Warriors are on the brink of winning yet another championship.

Franchises have been leaking things about their future plans as the current season nears its conclusion.

The futures of players like Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, amongst others, continue to make the airwaves. NBA rumors usually go up a notch around this time and will go into overdrive during the summer.

John Collins could be on the move this summer

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks have featured heavily in the NBA rumors roundup of late. The franchise will make critical decisions ahead of next season. One such decision could lead to John Collins exiting the franchise.

The Hawks are eager to add the 16th pick. They'll look to trade Collins for a higher pick in the upcoming draft, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

"League sources say the Hawks are looking to add a lottery pick either by outright trading John Collins or also including this selection. One of the teams they’ve had talks with is Portland."

Gary Payton eager to see the return of the Seattle Supersonics

Gary Payton for the Seattle Supersonics.

Former NBA star Gary Payton is hoping to see the return of the Seattle Supersonics as a franchise in the NBA. Nicknamed "The Glove," the defensive stalwart has acknowledged the talk around the league of a possible expansion with two new teams. Payton, in an interview with Marca, said:

"I think so. I think it’s going to happen. With our great commissioner we got right now, Adam Silver, he’s trying to work with the owners.

"I think the owners know we deserve a basketball team and never should have lost it. So, I think we’re going to have a team soon. I’m going to keep striving for it and I think it’s going to come."

Danny Green potentially on the move away from the Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers - Game 1

Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Danny Green is currently out injured after suffering an ACL injury in the postseason this year. As a result, the 76ers could potentially look to trade Green along with their 23rd pick in the draft this year, according to Marc Stein. Stein wrote:

"The Sixers are exploring trades involving this pick and Danny Green, according to sources. While Green was an important two-way wing for the Sixers, he tore both the ACL and LCL in his left knee in May and now he has an expiring $10 million contract."

Myles Turner likely to stay with the Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner continues to be a prevalent topic in the NBA rumors.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been the subject of NBA rumors for quite some time. According to Marc Stein, there is every chance that Turner stays with the Pacers for a long time, despite the numerous NBA rumors. Stein said:

"The Pacers are hopeful about Turner's long-term prospects in Indiana after trading away Domantas Sabonis.

"Yet I'm told there is a scenario I need to add to the range of possibilities for Turner as he heads into an offseason expected to feature contract extension talks. Word is he might seek to play out the final season of his contract valued at $18 million."

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Deandre Ayton trade talk ... PLUS the potential return of underhanded free-throwing to the NBA ... AND a Myles Turner update ... all in my weekend roundup of around-the-league intel: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-weekends-w… Deandre Ayton trade talk ... PLUS the potential return of underhanded free-throwing to the NBA ... AND a Myles Turner update ... all in my weekend roundup of around-the-league intel: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-weekends-w…

D'Angelo Russell being actively shopped by the Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves star is part of this week's NBA rumors roundup.

Minnesota Timberwolves star D'Angelo Russell is reportedly on the trade block this summer. The team is eager to shop around the league and see what they can get in return.

According to Kevin O'Connor of "The Ringer," the Timberwolves are looking at possibly trading Russell with the upcoming draft being kept in mind.

"D'Angelo Russell is being shopped around, so it makes sense for the Timberwolves to target a shot-creator with this selection.

"TyTy Washington Jr. and Karl-Anthony Towns could make for a lethal pick-and-roll pairing, and with Anthony Edwards resembling a superstar in the playoffs, Minnesota would be equipped with a dynamic offense.

"Whatever Russell would return in a trade could only bolster their roster even more."

