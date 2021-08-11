NBA Summer League 2021: OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - August 11th, 2021 

The 2021 NBA Las Vegas Summer League is underway and the OKC Thunder take on the New Orleans Pelicans for their second game. The Thunder and Pelicans are both coming off wins from their first matchups and are fancying their chances for the Summer League title. The two teams with the best records at the end of four games will play in the championship Finals.

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 11th; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, August 12th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion, University of Las Vegas, NV.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Kira Lewis Jr. of the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a monster victory over the Chicago Bulls after they defeated the latter 94-77. NBA veterans Naji Marshall and Kira Lewis Jr. combined for 29 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals on 13-27 shooting from the field, despite going 0-7 from beyond the arc. Anzejs Pasecniks also scored 9 points on 4-7 shooting along with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.

The New Orleans Pelicans were outrebounded by the Bulls but still won the game as they dropped more assists, steals and blocks while shooting slightly better from beyond the arc.

Inside look at Willie Green coaching as he was mic'd up for the Pelicans' summer league win yesterday 🎙#SummerPelicans pic.twitter.com/nkNCkplXmR — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 10, 2021

Key Player - Trey Murphy III

Trey Murphy III with the New Orleans Pelicans [Source: Streaking the Lawn]

Trey Murphy III was the latest addition to the team and he lit up the floor in his Pelicans debut. He dropped a game-high 26 points on 9-15 shooting (60%) from the field, including 6-9 (66%) from three-point range while making both his free throws. He also grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out two assists in 27 minutes of play. Murphy will certainly be the New Orleans Pelicans' key player moving forward.

Trey Murphy had 26 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3PT), 9 rebounds, and 2 assists in his NBA Summer League debut for the Pelicans‼️pic.twitter.com/f2aAyLcqsm — Hoos In The NBA (@hoosinthenba) August 9, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Kira Lewis Jr. | G - Didi Louzada | F - Naji Marshall | F - Trey Murphy III | C - Anzejs Pasecniks.

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder also had a big win over the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons were heavily favored to win as they feature the 1st overall pick, Cade Cunningham along with two excellent sophomores, Saddiq Bey and Killian Hayes. However, the Thunder pulled off a comeback and a four-point victory.

Theo Maledon scored a game-high 15 points and 11 assists to lead his team to victory. Center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 14 points and grabbed 6 boards on 6-12 shooting from the field. Moreover, their 55th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Aaron Wiggins, also contributed with 13 points off the bench on 6-11 shooting.

Full Thunder Summer League roster.



Theo Maledon and the four 2021 draftees are the headliners. pic.twitter.com/OJedmm8iAU — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) August 7, 2021

The OKC Thunder's Summer League squad is headlined by Theo Maledon and their four 2021 NBA Draft picks, Josh Giddey (6th), Tre Mann (18th), Robinson-Earl (32nd) and Wiggins (55th).

Key Player - Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey (#3) of the OKC Thunder falls on the floor

As the 6th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, a lot of attention is on Josh Giddey. The 18-year-old Australian was a surprise pick by the Thunder and now he has to prove he was worthy of getting moved up in the draft. Giddey, however, injured his ankle in the first minute of the game against the Pistons but refused to leave the floor even when it was clearly bothering him.

Josh Giddey wasting ZERO time pic.twitter.com/RIdy7s12BE — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) August 9, 2021

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Theo Maledon | G - Tre Mann | F - Josh Giddey | F - Jaylen Hoard | C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Thunder vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup should be an exciting one. Both teams feature players with NBA experience and are coming off victories. However, Josh Giddey is recovering from a rolled ankle but the Thunder still won against the Bulls in his absence. This game could go in either direction, although the Pelicans are slight favorites.

Where to watch the Thunder vs Pelicans game?

The OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans game will be nationally televised in the USA on NBA TV and will be available to stream on ESPN's family of networks. For fans across the world, the game will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Taking a detailed look at 2021 NBA Draft's #6 pick, Josh Giddey: Player profile, skills, and fit with OKC Thunder

Edited by Prem Deshpande