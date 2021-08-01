Taking a detailed look at 2021 NBA Draft's #6 pick, Josh Giddey: Player profile, skills, and fit with Oklahoma City Thunder

One of the 2021 NBA Draft night's biggest surprises, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Josh Giddey as the 6th overall pick.

The Australian player was projected to go top 15 in the first round but nobody expected him to get drafted before players like Jonathan Kuminga or Davion Mitchell. Many have suggested that the Thunder have gambled by picking Giddey but only time will tell if GM Sam Presti made the right decision.

Josh Giddey said that the Thunder were one of his favorite teams before the draft and he spoke about his visit to Oklahoma City, saying:

"First impression of the city is awesome...The city, as a whole, has been great at welcoming us."

OKC loves Josh Giddey here. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

Player Profile: Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey with the Adelaide 36ers

Josh Giddey has been a phenom in Australia because of his playmaking prowess. He is great at several things but his passing is often compared to NBA veterans. Giddey attended the NBA Global Academy in 2019-20 and signed with the Adelaide 36ers at the age of 17. He was the NBL Rookie of the Year in 2021 and is the youngest player in league history to have three triple-doubles in a season.

He is 6'8" at the age of 18 right now and is expected to grow a few more inches in the coming years. At 205 pounds, he is also strong and big enough to bully players for rebounds and is a threat to take the ball coast-to-coast.

Josh Giddey was a part of the Australian men's national basketball team in the 2019 FIBA Oceania Under-17 Championship in New Caledonia. He led his country to the gold medal as Australia defeated New Zealand 85-56 in the final game.

Current Australian national team assistant coach Luc Longley, a three-time NBA champ with the Chicago Bulls, talked about Josh Giddey, saying:

"I think his court vision and his spatial awareness and his understanding of the game is on the same level as LaMelo Ball. I'd be really surprised if he doesn't kick some ass."

Josh Giddey's Skillset

Josh Giddey #6 of the Adelaide 36ers

Josh Giddey is known for his playmaking and passing prowess. Whether it is a difficult cross-court dime in traffic or a simple pocket pass to an open teammate, he will deliver with velocity and accuracy.

Even if the defense feels they have trapped him successfully, Giddey will find the right man. He knows how to manipulate defenses with change-of-pace and savvy footwork similar to NBA veterans and can ambidextrously make just about any pass on the court. It isn't far-fetched to say that Giddey might one day lead the league in assists.

Josh Giddey, good at passing the basketball to his teammates. pic.twitter.com/StFU2wpNNs — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) July 1, 2021

He will still require seasoning and reps to improve his jump shot and defense but with a patient and rebuilding team like OKC Thunder, he can certainly improve those aspects of his game. He is compared to Lonzo Ball in that regard, someone who entered the league with shaky shooting mechanics but can definitely improve.

Josh Giddey is a decent finisher at the rim and displays a great touch on his floaters. He is not very athletic for his size and will need to improve his inside-scoring more. However, his size does allow him to swallow boards and he can be a serious threat in transition. Giddey's on-ball defense is questionable but he is great off the ball.

He averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game across 32 games played. The 18-year-old will need to improve his efficiency from beyond the arc and the free-throw line.

How does Josh Giddey fit with the OKC Thunder?

Josh Giddey at the 2021 NBA Draft

Josh Giddey will likely be the secondary ball-handler after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. There is no guarantee that Giddey will be in the starting lineup from the get-go and even if he does, Gilgeous-Alexander needs the ball in his hands to be effective.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the sole scoring threat on the team and naturally, defenses will collapse on him. Giddey can be the guy that he passes to, to escape double-teams. The 23-year-old also initiates his own offense and is bound to create shots in the half-court setting, but Josh Giddey would be the ideal ball-handler in transition.

Gilgeous-Alexander's game does not involve cutting and moving off-ball, so we should expect him to have the ball in his hands on most possessions. Giddey loves the idea of playing with Gilgeous-Alexander and would love to share the ball with him.

Josh Giddey on his fit with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “I love it! When I was in Australia I didn’t play with another guard, playing with a guy like Shai I’m really excited for it. It takes the pressure off me having the ball in my hands all the time.” — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) July 31, 2021

Giddey could eventually be the ideal point-forward in his rookie season. Once the coach gets comfortable with Giddey in the lineup, the 18-year-old Australian will be more effective at creating shots for his teammates. He said:

"I think the thing I do best is pass the ball and love getting my teammates involved, putting them in positions to succeed."

The reality is that NBA defenses will not prioritize Josh Giddey and he does not have the scoring bursts to get defenders to swarm near him. Once he develops his scoring potential, he will be an even better playmaker.

Moreover, the OKC Thunder are in serious need of size and rebounding given the sheer number of guards on the roster. Although Giddey doesn't solve their paint presence, he is bound to help in cleaning up the glass.

