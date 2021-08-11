NBA Summer League 2021: Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - August 12th, 2021

Two of the top Western Conference teams will face off in the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League when the Phoenix Suns take on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Both teams faced tough losses in their previous matchups, with the Suns losing by six points to the Utah Jazz, while the Nuggets faced a humiliating 25-point defeat to the Boston Celtics.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Thursday, August 12th; 10:00 PM ET (Friday, August 13th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion, University of Las Vegas, NV.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets are headlined by their current team tembers, Bol Bol and Zeke Nnaji. Their 2021 first-round draft pick, Nah'Shon 'Bones' Hyland has also made his debut for the Nuggets.

They were second best in their last game, with the Boston Celtics taking the lead right from tip-off and not relenting in the remainder of the clash. The Celtics' Aaron Nesmith dropped 33 points on a ridiculous 13-18 shooting from the field while sinking 7-9 from beyond the arc, and the Denver Nuggets couldn't keep up with that.

The Nuggets did sign 32-year-old Jimmer Fredette to their Summer League roster, but he hasn't appeared for them yet. Moreover, players like Davon Reed and Caleb Agada are worth keeping an eye on.

The Denver Nuggets have lost both of their last two games, so it is safe to say they are out of the championship Finals contention.

Key Player - Bol Bol

Bol Bol with the Denver Nuggets [Source: Basketball Forever]

Although a benchwarmer in the NBA, Bol Bol has displayed his prowess in the Summer League. He has combined for 47 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in his last two games, going above 20-5-2 each game.

Bol's career-high in the NBA is nine points only. Bol Bol is entering his third year in the league, and his Summer League performances might see him get more playing time behind Nikola Jokic next season.

BOL BOL put on a show!



26 PTS in 24 MINS

8/12 FG (3 3PT)

9 REB, 2 BLK#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/MEiq9jgpnK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 11, 2021

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Caleb Agada | G - Nah'Shon Hyland | F - Zeke Nnaji | F - Davon Reed | C - Bol Bol.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns are also coming off two tough losses in the Summer League. They lost by a single point against the LA Lakers and then suffered a 6-point defeat to the Utah Jazz. The team is headlined by their 10th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Jalen Smith. He played 27 games for the Suns last season, averaging two points and 1.4 rebounds.

Moreover, Ty-Shon Alexander has given the Phoenix Suns great production off the bench. He dropped 16 points in 23 minutes in his last game and 11 points in the game before that.

Brian Randle, who joined the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach in September 2020, is the head coach of the team in the Summer League. Their two losses makes it clear that they won't be competing in the championship Finals game, though.

Key Player - Jalen Smith

Jalen Smith of the Phoenix Suns [Source: Yardbarker.com]

Second-year forward Jalen Smith has been the key focus for the Phoenix Suns in the Summer League.

The former 10th overall pick hasn't lived up to his expectations, so the franchise will hope he develops at a faster clip and joins the main lineup with Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. He has combined for 27 points and as many rebounds in his last two games.

A fastbreak slam followed by a 4-point play 🔥



Jalen Smith is up to 15 PTS and 11 REB for the @Suns on ESPN2! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/Pqg9VR2W35 — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2021

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Jaleen Smith | G - Michael Frazier II | F - Justin Simon | F - Jalen Smith | C - Kyle Alexander..

Suns vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets feature more NBA veterans on their roster than the Phoenix Suns, and that is essentially why they're the favorites to win this matchup. The Suns are using the Summer League as a training camp for their young talent, and have no chance against some of the other incredibly assembled rosters, though.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs Suns game?

The Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets game will be nationally televised in the USA on NBA TV, and will be available to stream on ESPN's family of networks. For fans across the world, the game can be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

