NBA Today: Top 5 controversial players in the league right now

Jimmy Butler is as tough as they come

The NBA and controversies always seem to go hand in hand. This year, even before the regular season began, Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey raised a storm when he tweeted out in support of the Hong Kong protesters. The NBA was having their preseason matches in China and this did not bode well for the NBA and raised a huge controversy before the season began.

Just like the league, the players too have a knack of being very controversial. From getting into it with referees to Malice at the Palace, the free-for-all brawl that happened between the Detroit Pistons, the Indiana Pacers and a bunch of fans, the players are never too far behind with more controversies. With a new decade upon us in 2020, here are the 5 most controversial players in the NBA right now.

#5 Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Chris Paul is on another new team, the Oklahoma City Thunder

While Chris Paul might also be known as "Point God", he is not the favorite teammate of a lot of players, let alone be loved as an opponent. He is one of the most hard-working players in the NBA and does not let anything or anyone get in between him and winning. This sort of never die attitude always leads to beef between players and Paul is no stranger to one.

His most long-lasting feud has been with Rajon Rondo, who is also a controversial figure in the NBA. Rondo and Paul have said to have started fighting all the way back in 2008, when Rondo did not get a call-up for Team USA and Paul did.

Tensions lay dormant until last season, when Rondo allegedly spat on Paul during an altercation with the Los Angeles Lakers players, leading to suspensions for both players. Paul has also been involved in numerous spats with players like James Harden, Russell Westbrook but none like the one with Rondo.

