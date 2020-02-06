NBA Trade Deadline 2020: Listing all the 3 trades that took place on Wednesday night

Andre Iguodala was a sought after commodity

As the ever-approaching transfer deadline day comes closer, the flurry of transfer activities has amped for the teams. A lot of trades have happened and with the deadline day on 6th February 3 PM ET, plenty of more players are expected to switch teams.

With every team past the halfway mark of the season, rampant rumors and trades are likely to be reported as the teams look to add final touches to their rosters. A marquee signing or an unpopular move by a contender could end up being the difference come June.

With a lot of speculation going around, we now look at the three trades that occurred yesterday which is one day before the NBA trade deadline.

#1 Dewayne Dedmon to Atlanta Hawks

Dewayne Dedmon should be a welcome addition to the Atlanta Hawks

The Sacramento Kings have moved Dewayne Dedmon to Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Alex Len and Jabari Parker, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of the ESPN. Dedmon has been languishing on the Kings' bench and has publicly sought a trade from Sacramento. As a result, the Kings will now be financially flexible to match any offer that Bogdan Bogdanovic may receive in the summer when he becomes a restricted free agent.

Alex Len and Jabari Parker aren't exactly the names that thrill the Kings fanbase but they are quality role players that should fit into this Sacramento roster well. A couple of second-round picks also act as sweeteners, especially since the Kings have a bunch of them.

#2 Alec Burks and Glen Robinson III to Philadelphia 76ers

Alec Burks and Glen Robinson III add much-needed shooting to the Philly roster

Philadelphia 76ers have acquired Alec Burks and Glen Robinson III from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the 2020 second-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks), 2021 second-round pick (via Denver Nuggets), 2020 second-round pick (via Toronto Raptors) as reported.

It's an excellent acquisition for the 76ers as these two players add much-needed shooting and depth to their roster. Burks is shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc while Robinson has been shooting 40% from the range.

Advertisement

It was evident that both these players were going to be part of the trade agreement as they both sat out the Golden State Warriors' game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening. As expected, a couple of hours after the game, the deal was agreed upon by the two teams.

The Warriors are also expected to make two or more trades before the trade window closes to get under the luxury tax.

#3 Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat

Andre Iguodala brings in championship-caliber experience for the Miami Heat

Pat Riley has once again pulled something out of the blue. The acquisition of Andre Iguodala from the Memphis Grizzlies makes the Miami Heat proper title contenders as they add a guy who's been there and won the championship as well as been a Finals MVP. As a veteran of the game, Iguodala adds perimeter defense and experience to this Heat team.

The Grizzlies in return will receive Justise Winslow, who is currently averaging 11 points and 6 rebounds per game. However, he has been injury-prone this season as a back injury continues to rule him for a chunk of games.

As reported, the Heat are also looking to add Oklahoma City Thunder's forward Danilo Gallinari to the trade. The Miami based side is working on a three-team deal that would see both the forwards playing with Jimmy Butler and co.

Also read: 2020 NBA Trade Deadline LIVE