The Atlanta Hawks are a team on the rise, with youngsters like Kevin Huerter and Trae Young forming a solid backcourt for the team. With a young and dependable core, the front office will have more clarity and will be looking to make key moves with the right NBA trade options in front of them.

In this article, we take a look at the three players who could be important NBA trade chips for the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Atlanta Hawks going into the 2020-21 season

#1- Dewayne Dedmon

The veteran center has plied his trade for various NBA teams and is considered a unique offensive threat in the league. Despite playing the center position, Dedmon possesses a respectable 3-point shot, which is invaluable in today's game.

However, with the Atlanta Hawks planning to build around their young core and Clint Capela already playing the role of the first-choice center, the team will be looking to use Dedmon as an NBA trade chip in the ongoing off-season.

#2- Jeff Teague

An Atlanta Hawks legend, Jeff Teague made a return to the team in January 2020 after being a part of an NBA trade that involved Allen Crabbe. An accomplished ball handler, Teague has a reputation for having one of the best basketball IQs in the league.

With Trae Young set to be the poster boy for the Atlanta Hawks for a long time, Jeff Teague might be on the way out this off-season as the team looks to improve with an NBA trade for a star.

#3- Treveon Graham

An NBA journeyman, Treveon Graham was also part of the Allen Crabbe trade and signed for the Atlanta Hawks in January 2020. Since his inclusion in the Hawks team, there has been speculation that he will not be a part of the franchise in the long term.

An injury-prone player, the Atlanta Hawks will be looking to get rid of Graham's contract and increase their cap space to sign another star in a position of need. He could also become a part of another NBA trade deal and depart the Atlanta Hawks.

