NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks willing to sacrifice 6th overall pick in order to win Jrue Holiday sweepstakes

With the 6th overall pick in the NBA Draft 2020, the Atlanta Hawks find themselves in a good position to add another piece to their young roster. NBA trade rumors have linked the Hawks with various stars this offseason, as they look to build around their All-Star point guard, Trae Young. The latest reports suggest the Hawks are willing to give up the 6th pick for a chance to acquire NOLA Pelicans star Jrue Holiday.

NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks planning a move for Jrue Holiday this off-season

Jrue Holiday has only one year left on his contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. The franchise is in rebuilding mode and the 30-year-old Holiday, who is in his prime, is unlikely to re-sign in New Orleans.

According to the latest NBA trade rumors, the Atlanta Hawks are ready to pounce on the opportunity and have expressed their interest. The Hawks are reportedly offering the 6th overall pick in the NBA Draft 2020, which would allow the Pelicans to draft a young rookie if they trade Holiday.

According to recent NBA trade rumors, Jrue Holiday is the most sought-after player for contending teams this offseason. The guard is an excellent two-way player and is one of the best defenders in the NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks are not contending for a title just yet but the acquisition of Holiday could help Lloyd Pierce's young team make a playoff push in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Jrue Holiday averaged over 19 points per game in the 2019-20 NBA season and was the primary ball-handler for the NOLA Pelicans. These traits make him an excellent fit alongside Atlanta Hawks All-Star, Trae Young.

Young likes to dictate possession and make plays in the half-court, while Holiday has no issues playing off the ball as a 3 and D specialist. The Atlanta Hawks finished the 2019-20 NBA season as a lottery team but the combination of Trae Young and Jrue Holiday could see them compete in the next season's playoffs.

Sounds like the Pelicans are looking for a third team to facilitate a Jrue Holiday trade (where Holiday gets to a contender). I wonder if the Hornets would make any sense for that. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) November 11, 2020

It's still early days, and Jrue Holiday could land on any of the numerous contenders mentioned in the recent NBA trade rumors, such as the Brooklyn Nets. However, with this story still developing, the race to acquire the NOLA Pelicans defensive specialist is heating up.

The Hawks have emerged as a potential trade destination for New Orleans' Jrue Holiday in multi-team trade scenarios that would involve Atlanta's No. 6 pick in next week's draft, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 11, 2020

