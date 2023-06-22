NBA Trade Rumors: Paul George gaining interest from Eastern Conference team

According to SNY Reporter Ian Begley, the LA Clippers and New York Knicks had conversations regarding moving Paul George.

Ian Begley @IanBegley The Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade, per SNY sources. It is unknown if Clippers are willing to move George. @TheSteinLine reported earlier that Clips gave rival teams the impression that they were gauging George's trade value last week.

George's tenure with the Clippers has been troubled with injuries left and right, as he has struggled to remain healthy.

During the 2022-23 season, Paul George averaged 23.8 points per game (45.7% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range), 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He only played 56 games and logged 34.6 minutes per game.

However, George missed the Clippers' entire playoff run when he was sidelined since March 21 due to a knee injury he sustained in a game against the OKC Thunder.

There lies one of the Clippers' biggest issues in the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era. The injuries have been far too consistent. Coupled with the fact that Leonard undergoes a heavy load management, the Clippers have struggled in getting over the postseason hump.

After the built-up excitement from George and Leonard banding together with the Clippers, the duo has only gone as far as Western Conference finals in 2021.

If the Clippers are looking to trade Paul George, it would start some interesting conversations regarding the team's future. It could look into building solely around Leonard for the long run or even look into a semi-rebuild road.

During the 2023 playoffs, the Clippers were matched up against the Phoenix Suns in a first-round series. The Clippers ended up losing in five games as the Suns handled their business to advance to the semifinals.

The team looked like it had a chance in making the series interesting after Kawhi Leonard dropped 38 points in a 115-110 Game 1 victory. He went 13-of-24 and led the team to an impressive win against the Suns' Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

However, Leonard suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee during Game 2 and was unable to return for the duration of the series. The series was a mismatch from then on as the Clippers had no counter for the Suns.

Paul George addresses a conversation he had with Kawhi Leonard when the Clippers advanced to the 2021 Western Conference finals

George spoke on his "Podcast P" and revealed a conversation he had with Kawhi Leonard when the team advanced to the 2021 Western Conference finals. Leonard was ruled out of the postseason due to an ACL injury.

"I said to him 'We got you.' He was on board," George said. "He knew that he had to focus on his rehab. It was a conversation. It was definitely a conversation to let him know we got this s**t."

The Clippers ended up losing in six games to the Phoenix Suns.

