New Orleans Pelicans Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans missed the playoffs in Year 2 of the Zion Williamson Era. However, in an attempt to amend the situation, they have already started to make moves before the 2021 NBA Draft. They will now prepare for next season, starting with the Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

The trade that sent Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas also included a swap of the New Orleans Pelicans’ 10th overall pick for the former’s 17th overall pick of last week’s draft.

The Pelicans then chose Virginia’s Trey Murphy III with the 17th, and Alabama’s Herb Jones with the 35th pick.

All 30 NBA teams will be present for the Las Vegas Summer League, which will run from Aug. 8-17. Each of the teams will play five games and will be shown on either ESPN or NBA TV.

New Orleans Pelicans roster for Las Vegas Summer League

Trey Murphy III #25 handles the ball defended by Ben Vander Plas #5.

New head coach Willie Green will be coaching the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas to prepare him and the team for the upcoming season.

Check out the roster for the Pelicans, who are still in flux and will feature more players before the Las Vegas Summer League begins

Name Position Jose Alvarado Guard Herb Jones Guard Trey Murphy Forward David DiLeo Forward Malcolm Hill Forward Anzejs Pasecniks Center

Murphy and Jones will lead the New Orleans Pelicans team, which will be filled out soon. Murphy should be the best of the bunch. He’s a 3-and-D player who could contribute immediately to the Pelicans’ cause next season. He should use the Summer League to become a more polished product for the upcoming campaign.

Jones was the 2020-21 SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, and a two-time member of the SEC All-Defense. He’s an NBA-ready player, especially on the defensive end. What he needs to work on is his offense, and playing in the Summer League should provide him with the venue to expand his game.

New Orleans Pelicans Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Monday, 8/9/21 3:00 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls ESPN2 Wednesday, 8/11/21 7:00 PM ET Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA TV Friday, 8/13/21 6:00 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA TV Sunday, 8/15/21 9:00 PM ET Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans ESPN2

The Las Vegas Summer League is sponsored by MGM Resorts, and will be held at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion.

The Pelicans will be playing a fifth game in Las Vegas, the same as the other teams. However, details will only be released depending on the results of the previous four games. The top two teams will play in the finals while the other 28 participants will play one final match.

The Las Vegas Summer League will be the first time we’ll see the Pelicans rookies, including undrafted players, this season.

Devonte' Graham #4 controls the ball against Jimmy Butler #22.

During the first three days of free agency, the New Orleans Pelicans agreed to deals that will see them add Devonte Graham, Garrett Temple and Tomas Satoransky to the roster. They have also reached an agreement to re-sign Didi Louzada. The Pelicans lost Lonzo Ball in the sign-and-trade that brought Temple and Satoransky to the team.

However, the New Orleans Pelicans have yet to decide what to do with restricted free agent Josh Hart and unrestricted free agent Willy Hernangomez. It’s possible that we will hear developments on their status in the coming days.

