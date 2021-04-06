New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will lock horns with the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans are coming off an impressive 122-115 win over the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, the Hawks also had a taste of victory in their last fixture, winning 117-111 against the Golden State Warriors.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have a long list of injuries, starting with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is sidelined with an ankle problem. Isaiah Thomas has been ruled out due to health and safety reasons, while Kira Lewis Jr. will miss out on Tuesday's game because of a calf injury.

Shooting guard Josh Hart is out indefinitely with a thumb issue. Star forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are both questionable for the Atlanta Hawks clash due to foot and thumb injuries, respectively.

Atlanta Hawks

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game:



Clint Capela: Probable

John Collins: Out

Kris Dunn: Out

De’Andre Hunter: Out

Cam Reddish: Out pic.twitter.com/svMiEA1rrv — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 5, 2021

Both DeAndre Hunter and Cam Reddish will be unavailable for Tuesday's game. Hunter is nursing a knee injury, while Reddish is targeting a mid-April return following an Achilles problem. John Collins and Kris Dunn are also sidelined with ankle problems, and their progress is being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Clint Capela is listed as probable for the New Orleans Pelicans clash because of a hand injury.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have a long list of injuries

The New Orleans Pelicans will start the game with Eric Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball manning the guard spots. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are expected to start at the 2 forward positions despite their questionable status.

Off-season acquisition Steven Adams will start at center, with Jaxson Hayes coming off the bench to share minutes with him at the 5. Hayes was effective in the Pelicans' last game, putting up 11 points and 7 rebounds in limited minutes.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are heading into Tuesday's clash on the back of a 117-111 win over the Golden State Warriors

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic will make up the Atlanta Hawks' back court. Meanwhile, Tony Snell has revitalized his career following Nate McMillan's appointment, and he will start at small forward.

Danilo Gallinari will start at the 4 in John Collins' absence, while Clint Capela is expected to start at center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Atlanta Hawks Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Eric Bledsoe, Shooting Guard - Lonzo Ball, Small Forward - Brandon Ingram, Power Forward - Zion Williamson, Center - Steven Adams

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young, Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic, Small Forward - Tony Snell, Power Forward - Danilo Gallinari, Center - Clint Capela

