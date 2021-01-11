New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - January 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 4-5 New Orleans Pelicans will take on the 5-4 Dallas Mavericks in what is expected to be an enthralling contest on Monday. The Mavericks will host the Pelicans at the American Airlines Center, with hopes of clinching their sixth win of the 2020/21 NBA season.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks

Date and Time: Monday, 11th January, 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday 12th Jan, 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have lost their last three games and will go into this NBA fixture with the intent to finally get a win under their belt. They have struggled offensively and have only managed to average 107 points per game.

However, the Pelicans have held teams to only 106 points per game, and head coach Stan Van Gundy will expect the defense to take over the game when they face the Dallas Mavericks.

Steven Adams listed as questionable for Dallas game https://t.co/97fyAb8Kau — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 10, 2021

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Advertisement

Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram has been the only positive thing about the New Orleans Pelicans' season so far, having picked up from where he left last season. It won't be a surprise if he makes the All-Star team yet again this year.

Ingram has averaged 24 points and 7 rebounds per game and will need to continue this form against the Dallas Mavericks for the New Orleans Pelicans to stand a chance at winning this game.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G- Eric Bledsoe, G- Lonzo Ball, F- Brandon Ingram, F- Zion Williamson, C- Steven Adams

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers eyeing Derrick Rose to bolster their point guard options

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have recently picked up the pace and have managed to win their last 3 matches. Luka Doncic has been in inspired form, and head coach Rick Carlisle's adjustments to the starting line-up has worked wonders for the team.

The Mavericks will look to continue the good work when they take on the struggling Pelicans on Monday.

Advertisement

We've got Mavs Monday against the Pelicans TOMORROW night!



Tipoff set for 7:30PM on @FoxSportsSouthwest or @NBATV! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/dMqIo9u374 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 11, 2021

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic has been obliterating opposition defenses this season and has managed to average 26 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists per game.

The Dallas Mavericks will be hoping for the Slovenian to come good again. However, he will have to be wary of the New Orleans Pelicans, who have a strong defensive backcourt in Eric Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G- Luka Doncic, G- Tim Hardaway Jr., F- J. Green, F- Kristaps Porzingis, C- Willie Cauley-Stein

Pelicans vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks come into this game on the back of a three-game winning streak and will be looking make it 4 out of 4. The Pelicans, on the other hand, have struggled, so fans can expect the Mavericks to clinch this one with ease.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Mavericks

Advertisement

The New Orleans Pelicans-Dallas Mavericks game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. The local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Southwest- Dallas and Fox Sports New Orleans. Fans can also live-stream this match-up via the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: 5 teams that should look to acquire James Harden before the NBA trade deadline