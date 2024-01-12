New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets prediction and betting tips | Jan. 12, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets matchup is one of the 10 NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Nov. 17, a game that New Orleans won 115-110. Denver won the first meeting 134-116 on Nov. 6.

On that note, let’s take a look at the New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 12.

The Nuggets hold a 42-32 all-time advantage against the Pelicans. As previously mentioned, New Orleans won the most recent matchup. Zion Williamson had 26 points, four rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the win. Nikola Jokic led Denver with an impressive statline of 26 points, 16 rebounds, 18 assists, one steal and one block.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12, at Ball Arena. The game begins at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on Altitude and WVUE. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+185) vs Nuggets (-225)

Spread: Pelicans (+6.5) vs Nuggets (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o229.5) vs Nuggets -110 (u229.5)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Pelicans are sixth in the West with a 23-15 record. They have won two in a row, with both being absolute demolition jobs. New Orleans beat the Sacramento Kings 133-100 on Sunday and then dominated the Golden State Warriors 141-105 on Wednesday. The Pelicans will try to bead the odds Friday and win their third game straight.

The defending NBA champions have played like true contenders. The Nuggets are third in the West with a 26-13 record. If the NBA Playoffs were to start today, Denver and the Pelicans would meet in the first round. Hence, this game could prove to be a precursor to a playoff series.

Denver lost its most recent game 124-111 to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Jokic and Co. will try to get back to winning ways at home.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups

The Pelicans’ injury report is filled with starters. Williamson (right quadriceps contusion), Brandon Ingram (right Achilles soreness), CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) and Trey Murphy II (left knee tendinitis) are all marked as questionable. However, they are expected to be cleared after morning shootaround.

Only Matt Ryan remains out after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow in December. Coach Willie Green should start McCollum, Herb Jones, Williamson, Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas.

The Nuggets have a fairly healthy roster for the game. Vlatko Cancar remains out after undergoing surgery on his left knee. Julian Strawther is out, too, with a knee injury. Coach Mike Malone should start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Jokic.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Zion Williamson has an over/under of 21.5 points, which is slightly lower than his season average of 21.7 points. The Nuggets might have a tough job in containing Williamson’s drive to the basket. At the least, expect him to get to the free-throw line a lot. The Pelicans forward should have over 21.5 points.

Nikola Jokic has an over/under of 25.5 points. If the past matchup between the two teams is any indication, Jokic should score over 25.5 points. With the added challenge of overcoming Wednesday’s loss to Jazz, expect Jokic to come out aggressive and score a lot in the first quarter.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Nuggets are favored at home, and rightly so. While the Pelicans have the momentum with two straight wins, Denver knows what it takes to win against good teams. Beating the Nuggets at the Mile High City is especially tough. Expect Jokic to lead Denver to a convincing win and cover the spread. With the team total set at 229.5 points, the two teams should easily breach it.