New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers: Combined Starting 5 featuring LeBron James and Zion Williamson | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers are back in Staples Center on Friday, facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans after winning every single game while they were away. In what will be a battle between the current King, LeBron James, and the player who is a favorite to continue his legacy in Zion Williamson, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. The LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans have a solid history dating back to the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the LA Lakers and Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart to the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Lakers Prediction: A starting five featuring veterans and young talent alike

The New Orleans Pelicans started this season on a strong note, winning three out of their first five games, but have only managed to win one of their last five since. Their All-Star, Brandon Ingram, leads the team in scoring with 23.8 points per game and this looks to be his best season yet. Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe are gradually improving in sharing their ball-handling responsibilities. Nickeil Alexander-Walker having a career high 37 points in his last game, is also a bright spot. All of the New Orleans Pelicans' last four losses have been with low margins, something they would be looking to convert into a win.

In second start of #NBA career, second-year guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker erupts for 37 pts, helping #Pelicans stay close vs. Clippers, but LA rides three-point shooting to hold on for 111-106 win. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/nLeePR8JOl pic.twitter.com/Z9cIv72Kbt — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) January 14, 2021

The LA Lakers are comfortably cruising through the Western Conference and have become the first team to hit the NBA's 10-win milestone. Their offseason moves are paying off. Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews, and the earlier players such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma have positive impacts on the team.

Let's take a look at the combined starting five from both these teams.

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder

Denis Schroder

Former Sixth Man of the Year nominee, Dennis Schroder, has established himself as a starter on the LA Lakers. This takes away LeBron James's pressure, allowing him to play his natural role as a small forward. Schroder has been doing a good job so far, averaging 14.2 points a game. Perhaps the most impressive thing, however, is the healthy chemistry he already seems to have developed with other new players such as Montrezl Harrell, something he is pleased with.

Dennis Schröder, on the Lakers' chemistry:



"It's amazing. That's the reason why I think I want to be here long-term, but like I said before, it's got to be fair on both ends. If it's fair, then, I ain't got no problems. It's gonna be great to be here long-term, for sure." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) January 13, 2021

Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe has been doing a decent job with the New Orleans Pelicans after being traded from the Milwaukee Bucks last year. However, developing chemistry with his teammates is still vital for him to play to his fullest potential. He continues to be a decent scorer for the team, with 11.8 points a game and strong defense averaging one steal. His veteran presence is necessary for the Pelicans, while he remains questionable for the game against the LA Lakers with a right eye irritation.