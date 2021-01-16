New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - January 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Sacramento Kings in an enticing game in the 2020-21 NBA game on Sunday.

The game is critical for both team's chances of making the playoffs. The New Orleans Pelicans, who have a 4-7 record on the season, have underwhelmed despite having a talented roster. The Sacramento Kings, on the other hand, have had a 5-8 start to their campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings.

Date and Time: Sunday 17th January 2021, 9 PM ET (Monday, 18th Jan, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have been underwhelming this season, losing their last five games.

However, the New Orleans Pelicans have a great opportunity to get back on the winning track, as they take on a out-of-form Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy will expect his forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson to have a big game against the defensively frail Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers

Brandon Ingram's performances have been the only positive aspect about the New Orleans Pelicans' season so far. The player has seemingly continued from where he left off last season and is likely yo make the All-Star team this year too.

Ingram has averaged 23.5 points, seven rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He will need to continue this form against the Sacramento Kings if the New Orleans Pelicans wish to emerge triumphant in this game.

.

Advertisement

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G- Eric Bledsoe, G- Josh Hart, F- Brandon Ingram, F- Zion Williamson, C- Steven Adams.

Also Read: 1 Player the Denver Nuggets could sign prior to the NBA Trade Deadline to become title contenders.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league this campaign, as they have leaked 123.2 points per game, which is the third worst among all teams.

Unsurprisingly, they are in the bottom half of the Western conference after a rather horrendous start to their season. However, the Sacramento Kings will have a great opportunity to turn the tide, as they take on a struggling New Orleans Pelicans.

On the latest episode of NBA Inside Stuff



✋ 🚫 pic.twitter.com/UgM8NdaoiU — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 16, 2021

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets

The mercurial guard has been the only silver lining in a dismal Sacramento Kings season so far, as he has managed to average 18 points and five assists per game. De'Aaron Fox also come in clutch for the Sacramento Kings, most recently against the Indiana Pacers and is likely to be the team's trump card against the New Orleans Pelicans too.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

G- De'Aaron Fox, G- Buddy Hield, F- Harrison Barnes, F- Marvin Bagley III, C- Richaun Holmes.

Pelicans vs Kings Match Prediction

This game could be a close one, considering both the teams' defensive frailties. However, with the New Orleans Pelicans being on a 5-game losing streak, the Kings will fancy their chances of a win.

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs Kings

The local coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings game will be available on NBC Sports California and FSN Network. Fans can also live-stream the game via the NBA League Pass.