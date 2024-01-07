New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans start a five-game road trip with a match against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. New Orleans is winless in three tries against Sacramento and will be looking to get its first win in the season series. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans had off-shooting nights in their last game and will be hoping to put on a much better performance versus the Kings.

Sacramento is on a modest two-game winning streak. They have also won four of their last five games. Domantas Sabonis has been showing why he deserves another spot in the All-Star Game next month. The Kings will need him at his best against the hungry Pelicans.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pelicans’ starting unit combined for only 58 points in their 111-95 loss to the LA Clippers on Friday. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combined for 24 points in the said loss. New Orleans can’t hope to win versus the Kings if the two superstars continue to play subpar.

Injuries for New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings

Here’s the injury report for both teams ahead of their match on Sunday

New Orleans Pelicans injuries for Jan. 7, 2024

Matt Ryan is still recovering from elbow surgery so he remains out. Jose Alvarado is dealing with non-Covid-related illness and has also been ruled out.

Expand Tweet

Zion Williamson is questionable due to right quad contusion. “Zanos” suffered the injury against the Clippers and played just 19 minutes before exiting for good.

Sacramento Kings injury report for Jan. 7, 2024

Trey Lyles is the only name on the injury list for the Sacramento Kings. He is questionable due to a right ankle sprain.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings starting lineups and depth charts

New Orleans Pelicans lineup and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024

Naji Marshall could take Zion Williamson’s place if the two-time All-Star is unable to play. Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, Herb Jones and CJ McCollum are likely starting for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans depth chart

Point Guards CJ McCollum Kira Lewis Jr. Shooting Guards Brandon Ingram Dyson Daniels Jordan Hawksin Small Forwards Herb Jones Trey Murphy III Power Forwards Zion Williamson Larry Nance Jr. Centers Jonas Valanciunas Cody Zeller Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024

Kings coach Mike Brown is likely to open the game with Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, De’Aaron Fox and Chris Duarte. Kevin Huerter could also be inserted into the first unit to replace Duarte.

Sacramento Kings depth chart

Point Guards De'Aaron Fox Keon Ellis Shooting Guards Chris Duarte Malik Monk Small Forwards Harrison Barnes Kevin Huerter Power Forwards Keegan Murray Aleks Vezenkov Centers Domantas sabonis JaVale McGee

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings key matchups

The game between two young and athletic teams should have at least a couple of head-to-head battles that many will be taking a closer look at.

Zion Williamson vs Domantas Sabonis

Zion Williamson is questionable but if he plays, he will have his moments taking on Domantas Sabonis on both ends of the floor. “Zanos” is easily the more athletic player but “Domas” has been dominant in his quiet and understated way. In the last three meetings between the two teams, Sabonis has been quietly efficient in leading his team to a 3-0 mark.

Brandon Ingram vs Keegan Murray

Brandon Ingram against Keegan Murray will be a matchup many will be interested to see. Both are long and athletic but Ingram is the proven player with more versatility. Murray is perhaps the Kings’ deadliest shooter so Ingram will have to be mindful of that.

The two forwards are known more for their scoring rather than their defense so fireworks should be expected in their head-to-head battles.