New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and Betting Tips | Nov. 27, 2023

There are five games on the NBA schedule on Monday night and one of the matchups is the New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz. It's their second meeting in three days, with the Jazz getting the win on Saturday. Let's take a look at the New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz, including the prediction and betting tips for Nov. 27.

Utah's bench came up big on Saturday in their 105-100 win over the visiting Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Jazz's bench corp outscored their starters 54-51, with Collin Sexton leading the way with 16 points, three rebounds and six assists.

It's the 74th regular season matchup between the Jazz and Pelicans. Utah has won four straight games against the Pelicans, as well as seven of the last 10 meetings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: LeBron James had only 2 Michael Jordan posters growing up, including 76ers' icon's filthy crossover

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game begins at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports New Orleans and KJZZ-TV in Utah.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-161) vs Jazz (+136)

Spread: Pelicans -4 (-110) vs Jazz +4 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o231) vs Jazz -110 (u231)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are still trying to find some consistency a month into the 2023-24 NBA season. The Pelicans are currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference standings with a record of 9-8. They have won five out of their last 10 games and are 3-4 on the road this season.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz snapped a four-game losing streak with their win over the Pelicans on Saturday. The Jazz improved their record to 5-11, which is good for 12th place in the West standings. They are 4-4 at the Delta Center this season but have only won three out of their last 10 contests.

Also Read: Boston Celtics NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 scenarios: How can Jayson Tatum and Co. clinch group win or wildcard?

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz predicted lineup

The New Orleans Pelicans will have Zion Williamson back for Monday's game after resting on Saturday. Head coach Willie Green is expected to insert Williamson into his starting lineup with Dyson Daniels, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz might be without Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen, who are both listed as questionable. If Clarkson and Markkanen are out, head coach Will Hardy is expected to use a starting lineup of Keyonte George, Kris Dunn, Simone Fontecchio, John Collins and Walker Kessler.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Zion Williamson has an over/under of 25.5 points for Saturday's matchup against the Utah Jazz. Williamson is favored to go under 25.5 points due to his season average of 23.2 points per game. He has gone under 25.5 points in two of his last five games.

Jonas Valanciunas is heavily favored to go over 8.5 rebounds, which is the right trend based on his current performance this season. He's averaging just 8.7 rebounds this season and has gone over 8.5 rebounds in five out of his last 10 contests.

Herb Jones has an over/under of 1.5 steals, which is lower than his season average of 1.9 steals per game. He's currently tied for second in steals per game with Paul George and Jalen Suggs and behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He's favored to go under 1.5 steals despite going over in four out of his last seven games.

Also Read: "That's f**king embarrassing" - Marcus Smart lambasts Grizzlies amid 22-point loss to Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans are slightly favored to get the win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. With Zion Williamson back in the startling lineup, the Pelicans will have a better shot at getting back into the win column.

However, oddsmakers are predicting the Jazz to get the win and cover the spread. The Jazz's chances will improve if Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen are cleared to play.

Also Read: What happened to Jeremy Sochan? Closer look at Spurs point guard's injury vs Nuggets