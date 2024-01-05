New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 5, 2024

The New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of 14 games in the jam-packed NBA schedule for Friday. It's the first matchup of the season between the two teams from the Atlantic Division. Let's look at the preview for the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers game, including prediction and betting tips.

New York is 2-0 with OG Anunoby on the lineup. Philly, meanwhile, got back on the win column in Joel Embiid's first game back from his ankle injury.

Friday's game is the 469th regular-season meeting between the Knicks and Sixers. Philly is ahead 263-205 in the all-time head-to-head matchup and has won six of the last 10 since Dec. 26, 2020.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "You know you getting old" - 34-year-old DeMar DeRozan dapping JJ Redick sparks hilarious sound bite

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers is scheduled for Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN nationally and MSG Network in New York.

Moneyline: Knicks (+205) vs Sixers (-235)

Spread: Knicks +6.5 (-115) vs Sixers -6.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Knicks -115 (o227.5) vs Sixers -105 (u227.5)

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The New York Knicks are looking to remain unbeaten in 2024 after wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson have been playing great basketball, but the addition of OG Anunoby is a good move.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a 110-97 win over the Bulls in Joel Embiid's return from a sprained ankle. The reigning MVP didn't miss a beat, as he finished with 31 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and two blocks.

Also Read: "We s**k right now" - Anthony Edwards keeps it real amid Timberwolves' slump following loss to Pelicans

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

The New York Knicks have two players on their injury report – Mitchell Robinson and Malachi Flynn. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is expected to his new starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with minor injuries to three players. Coach Nick Nurse will likely use a starting five consisting of Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Nicolas Batum, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 35.5 points against the New York Knicks. He's predicted to score just 30.9 points, which is below his season average of 34.8 points per game. He's favored to go under, and it's safe to bet on it, as he has not scored 36 or more points in his last two games.

Julius Randle is favored to go over 28.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 24.4 points. It might appear safer to bet for him to go under, but he has scored 29 or more points in three of his last four games.

Jalen Brunson is slightly favored to go over 26.5 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. He's averaging 25.7 points per game this season, which is below his predicted score of 26.6 points. He has reached 27 or more points just twice in his last six games.

Also Read: LeBron James pulls off a Dillon Brooks, leaves media hanging without interview after 12-point outing in loss vs Heat

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are favored to beat the New York Knicks at home on Friday night. The Sixers look unstoppable with Joel Embiid, who could be on a mission to have a huge game after Nikola Jokic's game-winner against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Sixers to get the win, the Knicks to cover the spread and the total to go over.

Also Read: Savannah and LeBron James share carousel of sons Bronny and Bryce showing off bounce on the same day