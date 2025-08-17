1x NBA champion takes bold aim at Kevin Durant's legacy with fiery statement: "Doesn't have the ability to take a questionable team and elevate them"

Kevin Durant was brought up by a former NBA player and one-time champ amid Austin Rivers' comments regarding KD and LeBron James. Jeff Teague remains unconvinced by Durant's ability to lead a team ahead of the two-time champion's debut for the Houston Rockets next season.

On the latest episode of the "Club 520" podcast, Teague and his co-hosts discussed Rivers' remarks about Durant having a bigger bag than James. KD indeed has a more varied offensive arsenal than "The King," who is more known for his brute strength and power.

Teague pointed to their ability to carry a team, which James has done over and over in his career. Durant only led the OKC Thunder to one NBA Finals and hasn't been back since his time with the Golden State Warriors. He failed to do it in Brooklyn and Phoenix, but he is looking to redeem himself in Houston.

"Y'all know how I feel about Kevin Durant," Teague said. "We think he's one of the best players ever. But I don't know if he has the ability to like take a questionable team, kind of sad, and just elevating them dudes to a certain level."

From 4:12 onward.

Kevin Durant was acquired by the Houston Rockets this offseason. He's set to team up with a loaded roster of Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Alperen Sengun. He'll be their best player entering next season, likely turning the Rockets into one of the favorites to win the NBA championship.

What did Austin Rivers say about LeBron James and Kevin Durant?

What did Austin Rivers say about LeBron James and Kevin Durant? (Photo: IMAGN)

It's the offseason, so a lot of fans, players and analysts are trying to stir the pot with two months before the start of the new season. Austin Rivers made quite a stir when he said on his "Off Guard" podcast on The Ringer that LeBron James doesn't have the bag that Kevin Durant has.

"LeBron's game is built on force, sheer will, dedication, his mind, his IQ," Rivers said. "He wills himself to the basket, but his game has never been a sexy scorer. For instance, LeBron has scored more points than Kevin, but Kevin can score in a much more variety of ways. LeBron doesn't have half the offensive bag that Kevin has."

Durant and James are considered two of the best players of their generation, along with Steph Curry. With KD turning 37 next season and James celebrating his 41st birthday this December, the changing of the guard is officially underway.

