"20$ to even attempt postering somebody" - Trae Young's rare dunking video sparks hilarious reactions from NBA fans

Trae Young is recognized as one of the best shooters playing in the league today. Oftentimes, he is even compared to the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson when it comes to long-range shooting and impeccable shotmaking.

However, he is not seen as an athletic guard like Ja Morant that flies high for a highlight dunk. That is until Trae Young recently reposted an old footage on X of him dunking a basketball.

Here's a look at the video.

Expand Tweet

As a result, a number of NBA fans responded with their reactions to the Hawks guard dunking.

"I'd give you 20$ to even attempt postering somebody during the regular season."

From the reactions alone, it's certain that a lot of NBA fans would be interested to see Young perform an actual dunk in an NBA season.

As the upcoming 2023-24 regular season is fast approaching, the possibilities are endless when it comes to a Trae Young dunk.

Trae Young talks about his desire to play for Team USA

Despite being viewed as a star player in the league, Trae Young remains one of the most overlooked NBA players today.

Whether it's because of his size disadvantage or of the other flaws to his game, Young has adjusted his game to fit today's league standards.

Speaking on Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arena" podcast, the Hawks' star talked about how he believes that he deserves a shot at joining Team USA, as per Basketball Network's Yakshpat Bhargava.

"I've talked about playing on USA a couple of times ... I definitely want to, it's up to them if they want me too," Young said. "I would love to play with guys and show off my passing more and not have to go out there and score a lot, and just be there if they need me to."

"I mean, I'd be happy obviously, I would love to play," Young added. "I respect the OGs and understand that you got to take your turn, but I believe I should be on."

As Team USA is set to play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in a few days, the roster presents an opportunity for the promising young players in the league today to hone their skills.

The International competition is no joke as it vastly differs from NBA competition, another way for the league's young players to grow.

