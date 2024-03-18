2024 Dallas Mavericks playoffs picture following massive win vs Denver Nuggets (March 17): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Dallas Mavericks earned a much-needed and hard-fought win on Sunday over the defending champions Denver Nuggets at home. The Mavericks avoided the series sweep after Kyrie Irving hit one of the most insane game-winners of the past few years.

Irving sank a left-handed hook shot over Nikola Jokic just from inside the 3-point arc. It was an unbelievable buzzer-beater since Irving is primarily right-handed and uses it as his dominant hand when taking jump shots.

The Mavs bench mobbed Irving after the shot went in, confirming the 107-105 victory. The crowd at the American Airlines Center erupted in cheers and celebration in what was an amazing way to cap off the weekend in Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks playoffs picture: Standings

The Dallas Mavericks improved to 39-29 for the season, which has moved them to No. 7 in the Western Conference standings. The Mavs are technically tied with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, but they are behind the Kings and ahead of the Suns.

Sacramento got the higher seed because they own the tie-breaker over the Mavericks. They have two wins already, but Dallas can force a more complicated tie-breaker if they win the next two matchups later this season.

On the other hand, the Mavs have already won the season series over the Suns. They will have a higher seed than Phoenix if they are tied at the end of the regular season.

Dallas Mavericks playoffs picture: Schedule

According to Tankathon, the Dallas Mavericks have the second easiest schedule remaining in the NBA behind the Boston Celtics. The Mavericks' toughest opponents left are the OKC Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.

Dallas has some easier games against "weaker" teams such as the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets. Nevertheless, it's never going to be easy for the Mavs considering how they flunked last season despite an easy schedule.

Dallas Mavericks playoffs picture: X-Factor

The main x-factor for the Dallas Mavericks heading into the final stretch of the season is health. The Mavs have slowly recovered from the injury bug that has plagued them all season long. Luka Doncic recently dealt with a hamstring injury, which was minor.

Kyrie Irving's durability has always been suscept but he he has been healthy since an ankle injury took him out back in December. They also need to use the momentum from the Irving game-winner to start a streak against San Antonio and Utah, twice, for their next three games.

