2024 Houston Rockets playoffs picture following win vs Utah Jazz (March 29): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to 11 games following a 101-100 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday. The Rockets remained in hot pursuit of the Golden State Warriors for the 10th and final play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference.

Jalen Green had another big game for the Rockets, finishing with a game-high 34 points with nine rebounds and six assists. Fred VanVleet had 22 points and six assists, while Jabari Smith Jr. added 18 points, 14 rebounds and five dimes. The Rockets kept pace with the Warriors, who beat the Charlotte Hornets last night.

VanVleet hit the dagger bank shot with less than 30 seconds left in the game to help the Rockets in their quest to make the postseason. It has been an amazing stretch for Houston, who has a shot at getting the No. 10 spot from Golden State to end the season.

Houston Rockets playoffs picture: Standings

The Houston Rockets improved to 38-35 for the season after their win against the Utah Jazz. The Rockets are on an 11-game winning streak that has captivated NBA fans close to the end of the regular season. They are only one game behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 10 spot in the play-in tournament bracket.

Houston still has a shot at dethroning the Warriors given the way they have been playing in the past few weeks. Jalen Green is a man on a mission, while Jabari Smith Jr. has picked up the slack left by the injured Alperen Sengun.

Houston Rockets playoffs picture: Schedule

The Houston Rockets have a very tough schedule for the remainder of the regular season compared to the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets have the fifth-hardest schedule in the entire NBA, while the Warriors own the seventh-easiest among 30 teams.

Houston will need to continue racking up wins if they want to catch up to the Warriors. They face each other on April 4, which is probably the most important part of the race for the final play-in tournament spot. The Rockets will also face teams such as Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks twice.

Houston Rockets playoffs picture: Can they catch the Warriors?

The Houston Rockets have a really good chance to catch the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference standings. The Rockets are playing much better than the Warriors are at the moment. Golden State might have an easier schedule, but they could still lose to non-playoff teams

