2024 Houston Rockets playoffs picture after loss vs Minnesota Timberwolves (April 2): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Houston Rockets came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Rockets are on a two-game losing streak with seven games left in the regular season. They face the Golden State Warriors in their next game in what could be the most important game of the campaign.

Houston was up early against Minnesota before Anthony Edwards led a furious run in the second quarter, with the Timberwolves outscoring the Rockets 38-22. Jalen Green and Co. tried their best to trim the lead but eventually came up short, losing 113-106.

Green finished with 26 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Fred VanVleet had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jabari Smith added 18 points, eight boards and three dimes, while Cam Whitmore scored 14 points off the bench.

Houston Rockets' Playoffs Picture: Standings

The Houston Rockets dropped to 38-37 for the season following their defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Rockets remain No. 11 in the Western Conference and are the only remaining team outside the top 10 with a chance of making the Play-In Tournament.

However, the Golden State Warriors increased their lead to three games after outlasting the Dallas Mavericks tonight. It's a tough mountain to climb for the Rockets, but the only thing they can do right now is to win as many games as possible.

Houston Rockets' Playoffs Picture: Schedule

The Houston Rockets have seven games left on their schedule. Three of them will be at home, including Thursday's showdown against the Golden State Warriors. It's the most important game of the season, and beating the Warriors will give them a better shot at dethroning them for the No. 10 seed.

According to Tankathon, the Rockets have a tougher schedule than the Warriors for the remainder of the campaign. The Rockets face teams like the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz.

Houston Rockets' Playoffs Picture: Can they take down the Warriors?

The Houston Rockets are certainly capable of beating the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at the Toyota Center. But of course, it's a tough task considering that they have lost 12 in a row to them. They have not beaten Golden State since Feb. 20, 2020, when James Harden was with the team.

It has been a while since the two teams have faced each other. The Warriors beat the Rockets on Oct. 29 and Nov. 30, but Houston has an improved team now minus the injured Alperen Sengun.

