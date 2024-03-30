2024 LA Clippers Playoffs Picture Following Win vs Orlando Magic (March 29): Updated standings, schedule and more 

The LA Clippers have now won back-to-back games after a nail-biting victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. The Clippers are 2-0 in their current four-game road trip in the most important stretch of the regular season. They entered the game barely clinging to fourth spot in the Western Conference.

Kawhi Leonard gave the Clippers the 98-97 lead with a jump shot with less than 40 seconds left in the game. Paul George then hit the dagger fadeaway with just 5.1 seconds remaining to give the Clippers the 100-97 win. Franz Wagner missed the rim at the buzzer as the Magic lost their third game in a row.

Leonard led the way with 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Ivica Zubac added 14 points and nine rebounds, while George finished with 12 points. Nevertheless, the Clippers gained more momentum with two more games in their current road trip.

LA Clippers' Playoffs Picture: Standings

The LA Clippers improved to 46-27 for the season following their clutch win over the Orlando Magic. The Clippers remained fourth in the Western Conference standings and a whole game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans (45-28). They are five games behind the Denver Nuggets (51-23) for third place, so they are likely to finish as the No. 4 seed.

It seemed bleak for the Clippers just last week when the Pelicans moved ahead of them in the standings. They were terrible after the All-Star break and seemed to have lost their mojo. However, Kawhi Leonard is determined to take the team on his back and carry them to glory.

LA Clippers' Playoffs Picture: Schedule

The LA Clippers have the 13th hardest schedule remaining in the NBA, as per Tankathon. The Clippers have nine games left on their schedule and only three of those are against non-contending teams. They face the Utah Jazz twice and the hapless Charlotte Hornets.

But the Clippers also have some tough teams on their schedule such as against the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

LA Clippers' Playoffs Picture: Can they stay in the Top 4?

There's a big chance that the LA Clippers will remain in fourth place in the Western Conference standings, especially if they continue to win games. They are now on a two-game winning streak, which is a huge confidence booster for the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard should receive a few MVP votes for his first big season in the last three years. Paul George has also stayed relatively healthy, which is key for the Clippers. James Harden and Russell Westbrook have been solid as well, with the latter gladly coming off the bench.

