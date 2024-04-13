2024 Sacramento Kings NBA playoffs scenarios after loss vs Phoenix Suns (April 12): Updated standings, schedule and more 

The Sacramento Kings had a 16-point lead against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night and were well on their way to overtaking the LA Lakers. However, the Kings blew their big lead as the Suns pulled off a miraculous comeback to get the 108-107 win.

Sacramento had a four-point lead with about a minute left in the game. Bradley Beal trimmed it to two points with a layup before De'Aaron Fox missed a layup with 52 seconds remaining. Domantas Sabonis fought for the rebound but was called for a loose ball foul.

Kevin Durant sank two free throws to tie the game. Fox had a chance to get the lead back but missed a pull-up jump shot. Grayson Allen missed a potential game-winner with 11 seconds left, but Sabonis was called for another loose ball foul.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jusuf Nurkic stepped up at the free throw line and sank one of the two bonus shots. Fox had one final chance to win the game, but Devin Booker tipped the ball for the steal and the victory.

Also Read: "I deleted all my social media" - Kings forward Domantas Sabonis spills beans on dodging negativity throughout the season

2024 Sacramento Kings NBA Playoffs Scenarios: Standings

The Sacramento Kings dropped to 45-46 for the season with one game remaining. The Kings are in the No. 9 spot with only a small chance of finishing the season ahead of the LA Lakers and being in the top eight.

Sacramento even had a shot at the No. 7 seed if they didn't choke the game against the Phoenix Suns. Not getting the job done in crucial games has been the main story of the season for the Kings and it might now cost them a playoff berth.

Also Read: "Found some things I don't want to share that will help me" - Clippers' Ivica Zubac on guarding Nikola Jokic, Sabonis (Exclusive)

2024 Sacramento Kings NBA Playoffs Scenarios: Schedule

The Sacramento Kings and the rest of the league have one more game to play on Sunday. The Kings have it easy as they welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at the Golden 1 Center. But with all the things that went down in the past month, nothing will be easy for the Kings.

The LA Lakers have the New Orleans Pelicans in a must-win game for both teams, while the Golden State Warriors are against the Utah Jazz. However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will likely rest some of his players, so everything is up for grabs for the Kings and Lakers.

Also Read: "Owns your poverty franchise" - NBA fans berate Kings for wasting De'Aaron Fox's 40-point night to Xavier Tillman's game-winner

2024 Sacramento Kings NBA Playoffs Scenarios

Here are three scenarios for the Kings on Sunday:

If SAC wins and LAL loses, the Kings will get the No. 8 seed.

If SAC and LAL win, the Kings will get the No. 9 seed.

If GSW wins and SAC loses, the Kings will get the No. 10 seed.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis make history as first-ever trio to record 20+ triple-doubles in a season