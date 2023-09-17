$400,000,000 worth Shaquille O'Neal once reconfigured 2 Ferraris worth half a million dollars: "I’ll take that one & that one"

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who has a net worth of $400 million, has enough to spare when it comes to spending it on sports cars. The former LA Lakers big man made a fortune during his days in the league, with over $286 million coming from the NBA, and used some of it to join a pair of Ferraris.

In an appearance on the Conan O'Brien show in 2012, O'Neal spoke about how he bought two sports cars in one day. The four-time champion wanted to buy himself a nice car but due to his gigantic size, he couldn't fit inside one regular Ferrari. The people who sold him the car had it modified to cater to his size and make him comfortable.

"Growing up, I hung out with a lot of little guys..." Shaq said. "I used to do a lot of little guy things. ... When I first came from Baton Rouge, Beverly Hills. You see all the fancy cars come by.

"One day, I see a Ferrari come by. I was like, 'I want one of those guys.' So I went to the thing and the guy was like, 'You're too big.' And I hate those words. ... I was like, 'I'm too big?' So, one of the guys was like, 'Maybe you gotta buy two and put — cut one in half and put them together."

O'Neal didn't want to take no for an answer and bought two Ferraris to satisfy his wants:

"I was like, 'You know what, maybe I will. I'll take that one and that one.' And I got a Ferrari."

The 1998 Ferrari F355 Spider was catered to his size and smaller people couldn't even reach the car pedals. The seats had his signature Superman logo, which he often puts in his cars. With the money Shaquille O'Neal made playing professional basketball, it was easy for him to buy two vehicles worth around $200,000 to $300,000 each.

Shaquille O'Neal likes his cars

As someone who's had easy access to buying cars, Shaquille O'Neal has collected a ton of four-wheeled vehicles. One of the memorable stories that he shared about cars is when he bought three Mercedes in one day.

Shaq also had a moment where he got a highly customized Polaris Slingshot. As can be seen in the video below, the Hall of Fame center was left speechless when he first laid his eyes on the car.

He even had a customized Cadillac, which he often used as his undercover car. The vehicle had great features and even had a wireless internet connection, which was a huge deal back in the day. The "Shaqillac" surprised the 7-foot-1 big man when he first laid his eyes on it.

