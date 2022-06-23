Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray, and more: 5 probable selections for Houston Rockets' #3 draft pick

The Houston Rockets went from the top spot in the draft lottery to the number three pick. They could still, however, land an elite player. The NBA draft has three prospects that are regarded above the rest, and Houston will land one of them.

Houston could also go in a direction outside the three top players and take someone they have more confidence in. Ultimately, the Rockets are dependent on what happens ahead of them, but they are in a strong position.

Still, the Rockets will likely get an elite player with their number three pick. The question remains, which player are most likely to select with their top choice?

#1 most likely to be drafted by the Houston Rockets at No. 3 - Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Paolo Banchero is the most likely player to be drafted by the Houston Rockets.

Paolo Banchero and the Houston Rockets are starting to feel like a destined pairing in the NBA. Once the Rockets landed the number three pick, people began projecting that Banchero would be the last of the big three taken.

If the top two go in the order that is being projected, Banchero will land in position for the Rockets. At that point, it will come down to whether or not Houston wants him more than anyone else available.

With the reports coming out of Houston, it feels like they want Banchero and the biggest obstacle is him making it to number three.

"From what I'm hearing, Paolo Banchero is a lock at No. 3 in the draft, assuming it's still Houston having the chance to select him."

Given that the top picks believe they are locked in at the top two spots, Banchero would be available for Houston. If the Rockets stay put and let the things around them go as projected, Banchero is the most likely pick for Houston.

#2 Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

If Banchero is gone, Keegan Murray feels like a potential pick for the Rockets.

If Paolo Banchero is drafted before the Houston Rockets pick at number three, they will need a backup plan. While the Rockets could go with whichever player falls to the outside of Banchero, Keegan Murray makes more sense.

Murray can do many things that Banchero can do to fit the Rockets. Given that Houston traded Christian Wood to open up space at the center, adding a different power forward is a solid backup plan.

During the pre-draft process, the Rockets have expressed interest in Keegan Murray.

The Iowa Hawkeyes star showed how great he could be in a high-octane offense during his time in college. While the Rockets' offense differs from the Hawkeyes, Keegan Murray's skills fit Houston well.

#3 Chet Holmgren, PF/C, Gonzaga

Chet Holmgren is a potential outside pick for the Rockets.

While the Houston Rockets traded Christian Wood to open up space at the center, Chet Holmgren's potential could be too enticing. Since Holmgren does not necessarily need to play center, the Rockets could also use him at power forward.

Of the two potential top picks, Holmgren seems like the one more likely to slip because of his frame. Chet Holmgren's size is not necessarily a red flag, but it has drawn skepticism.

Still, some feel that Houston will take whichever player of the big three falls to them.

If Chet Holmgren is the prominent three-member available to the Rockets, then they could pick him. While they may have to get creative with their rotations, Houston could make it work.

#4 Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

Jaden Ivey is one of the top guards in the class and could land in Houston.

Houston could always choose a guard, despite the Rockets appearing more set in the backcourt than the frontcourt. Jaden Ivey could be the top choice if they decide on a guard.

Jaden Ivey is one of the best combo guards in the draft class, and the Houston Rockets could try to fit him in their rotation. If the Rockets feel like they could get the most trade value out of Ivey, that could also work.

Reports of OKC and Houston eyeing Jaden Ivey are an even larger indicator that Sacramento is going to have a lot of power come draft night.

So many options. So many possibilities.

I'd imagine that Monte McNair's phone is going to be ringing nonstop over the next three weeks.

Instead of the team behind them holding the right to Ivey, the Houston Rockets could own the rights to the top guard. Whether or not the Rockets want to use or trade Jaden Ivey, his value could be enticing if the draft does not go their way.

#5 Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

Shaedon Sharpe is the ultimate wild card in the draft and could land with Houston.

Shaedon Sharpe never played for the Kentucky Wildcats, and the enigma around Sharpe makes his value challenging to predict. For the Houston Rockets, the potential of Shaedon Sharpe could be worth the risk.

The unknown variables surrounding Sharpe make him complicated to value in this draft class, but his ceiling could be massive next year.

Jay Bilas said if Shaedon Sharpe had decided to return to Kentucky, he would have been the presumptive favorite to hear his name as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Woj pushed back and said that it'd be top-3.

Don't forget about Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson!

Given that Sharpe had a chance at the top pick next year, there is reason to believe he could have value this year. While the Houston Rockets should still be drafting a top-three deal this year, Sharpe's potential value still exists.

