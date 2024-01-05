76ers’ Tyrese Maxey isn't a fan of Tyrese Haliburton’s latest 70s-style outfit

Tyrese Haliburton has transformed himself into a star if not a superstar. He has been the primary driving factor behind the success of the Indiana Pacers this season. There is nothing about his game that an NBA player would openly criticize. However, the same could not be said about his dressing style.

Philadelphia 76ers’ rising star Tyrese Maxey wasn’t a fan of Haliburton’s recent outfit. The Indiana Pacers star arrived and conquered the Milwaukee Bucks with his stellar performance, but his oversized leather jacket couldn’t win Maxey.

Haliburton posted his picture on Instagram. He wore a brown oversized leather jacket that he paired with a pair of blue denim jeans. The 23-year-old captioned the post — which also had highlights of his game against the Bucks — “free smoke.”

The long Modesens leather jacket was in fashion in the 70s and Tyrese wasn’t getting the vibe of the $2,039 jacket. Maxey thought that the dress was exaggerated and commented on the post:

“nah nah nah this odeeee.”

The other comments on the post were more or so about Haliburton’s performance against the Bucks. Haliburton and the Pacers have become a problem for the Bucks this season. In the past five games they have played against each other, the Pacers have won four of those games.

Tyrese Haliburton leading Tyrese Maxey and guards in East in NBA All-Star voting

Tyrese Haliburton made his first selection to the All-Star game during the 2022-23 season. It was not just because his impact on the game, but also due to his personal accolades. Last season, Haliburton was an emerging star, but he entered this season as a star.

In the NBA’s first 2023-24 All-Star fan voting return, Haliburton led all guards in the Eastern Conference with 1,380,795 total votes. Moreover, it could legitimately be argued that the Pacers star has all the legitimacy to hold that place.

However, what perhaps was most disappointing about the first fan voting return was the number of votes that Tyrese Maxey got. He was in the fifth spot among all the guards with 480,062 votes. To be fair to Maxey, except Haliburton, there is perhaps no player above him who is having a better season.

Maxey has grown to become one of the leading and perhaps the most crucial factor in the 76ers’ success this season. After James Harden left Philadelphia, it was Maxey who had to change his responsibility and he has proved to be nothing short of amazing in his new role.

Both Maxey and Haliburton are among the leading candidates for the Most Improved Player Award this season. However, given that Haliburton has already been an All-Star, Maxey has a better chance to win it.