“Abulls**t”: LeBron James and wife Savannah call out $7,570,000,000 company’s ultra popular card game

At 38, LeBron James is the oldest active player in the NBA. When he was a kid, he played the famous card game UNO that was made famous in the 90s.

The UNO brand today has made over $7.57 billion and hailed as one of the most successful games of all time. LeBron's wife, Savannah, posted on her social media account that the Maker of UNO has changed the rules of the game, saying that 'you can't play a draw 2 on top of another draw 2'.

That was reposted by LeBron on his Instagram story with one word:

"A*******!"

LeBron and Savanna have been married since 2013 and share a love story that dates back to high school. Like her husband, Savannah is a native of Akron, Ohio but was enrolled at Buchtel High School, a rival school of St. Vincent-St Mary High School.

Savannah was also a softball athlete and competed as a cheerleader. Both took off after LeBron asked her to watch a basketball game. They now have three children.

As kids, it seemed that Savannah and LeBron played a lot of UNO, judging by how they reacted to the rule change in the game.

LeBron James gets praise from Savannah during 2023 ESPYS

After surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record that stood for nearly four decades, James was honored by ESPYS with the Breaking Performance Award.

Presenting the award was LeBron's family, with Savannah James on the microphone, talking about how his husband worked hard playing basketball.

"I think LeBron James is the baddest to ever set foot on a basketball court. Nobody works harder. Nobody cares more. And nobody has done more for the game of basketball than LeBron James," said Savannah.

While the four-time NBA champion is working on his game and playing in the NBA, Savannah has been busy as well. She's the VP of the LeBron James Family Foundation and helping in making the 'iPromise' school in Akron, Ohio.

She also launched the 'Women of Our Future' through the foundation with the goal to uplift women in the city, offering academic support, mentoring and encouragement to help them pursue their education.

