Alex Caruso pinpoints what separates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to stardom is probably one of the best stories in the NBA over the last few years. From being a secondary star to Russell Westbrook with the Oklahoma City Thunder, to inspiring his team to dream of an NBA title with his MVP-level performance, SGA's rise is the story of a man striving for greatness.

Ad

Alex Caruso has been teammates with some of the future Hall of Fame players in the league. He won his first NBA title when he was teammates with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He spent three years with DeMar DeRozan and is now playing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder player recently spoke to The Athletic about his star teammate in Oklahoma. When asked what separated SGA from the other superstars, Caruso had an interesting take: a talent meets competitive nature.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He’s got that special, competitive edge that all the great guys do," Caruso said. "The guys that I’ve seen — Bron, AD, (Rajon) Rondo, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, DeMar — these are guys that were already the most talented, but then also there’s a standard that they hold themselves to. They’re competitive with themselves to get better and be the best."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"That’s something I see with (Gilgeous-Alexander). He puts in as much work, if not more work, than anybody on the court."

"In practice, there are days when he just has the juice, and his team is the one that wins no matter what," he added. "It’s just things that I’ve seen in guys where they can control the game just by competing at such a high level, and then they’re also the most talented. That’s a special combination."

Ad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finds his touch in close out game against the Grizzlies

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) defends during the third quarter of Game four. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Western Conference first-round playoff series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the OKC Thunder was a clean sweep. There is no other way to put it for the Grizzlies: the series was a brutal humiliation. The top-seeded team in the league dominated the series, closing it out early with a 4-0 series sweep.

Ad

However, despite the domination, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled through the first three games. An efficient scorer and the current scoring champion shot less than 40 percent in every game and never over 30.0 percent from the 3-point line.

Despite his struggles, SGA kept an attacking mindset and it finally paid off in Game 4 (38 points, shooting 54.2 percent from the field) to send the Grizzlies packing.

After the game, the Thunder star spoke about finally finding his rhythm.

Ad

"I just tried to be aggressive," Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game. "The last few games I felt like I was still getting to my spots, the ball just didn't go through the hoop. Tonight the ball was going through the hoop ... I think since I kept the same mindset, it allowed me to play free."

The Grizzlies were an easy obstacle to get over. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have to find his offensive rhythm when the Thunder face the winner of the LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets series. Amidst SGA's struggles, the Thunder found a silver lining in the fact that their role players found a way to win despite their star player making little contribution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More