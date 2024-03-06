"All-Star with 3 games played": Zion Williamson's condition to participate in Slam Dunk Contest leaves NBA fans in shambles

NBA fans are trolling Zion Williamson after revealing the conditions that need to be met for him to participate in the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest. Williamson would join the event if he gets named to the All-Star Game next season. However, some fans believe he might not even play that many games to be selected as an All-Star.

In a postgame interview on Tuesday following the New Orleans Pelicans' demolition of the Toronto Raptors, Williamson was asked about competing in the Slam Dunk Contest. He's interested in joining as long as he gets named as an All-Star next season.

"I gotta do my part and make the All-Star Game," Williamson said. "If I'm in the All-Star Game, I'll do the dunk contest. But if not, I'm not doing it."

Zion Williamson, despite the weight issues that plagued him during his career, is still considered a high-flyer. Williamson won the 2019 McDonald's All-American Slam Dunk Contest.

However, NBA fans are not convinced about the New Orleans Pelicans star's chances next season. They are trolling him for missing a lot of games early in his career although he's been relatively healthy this season and has only missed nine games so far.

One fan wrote:

"Zion 2025 All-Star with 3 games played."

This fan is convinced Williamson will get voted in as a starter next season:

"The fans are gonna vote him in as a starter just to see him in the dunk contest."

Another fan decided to just take a shot at Zion's rumored eating habits:

"Only thing this guy is Dunkin' is donuts."

Zion Williamson's near triple-double leads Pelicans in win over Raptors

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans to a win against the Raptors.

Zion Williamson has been the top playmaker for the New Orleans Pelicans recently and it has worked wonders. Williamson almost dropped a triple-double on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors. He finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in 26 minutes.

Trey Murphy III scored 34 points off the bench as seven Pelicans players reached double figures in the 139-98 win. It was the second straight blowout win for New Orleans following their 129-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans improved to 37-25 for the season and climbed up to fifth in the Western Conference standings. They are three games behind the No. 4 LA Clippers and are just four games ahead of the No. 10 Golden State Warriors.

