“Always been funny af” - NBA fans in splits as Savannah James gets hilariously pranked by Bryce on 'Everybody's Crazy'

NBA fans got a kick out of a prank played by Bryce James on his mother Savannah James, during her podcast. In the recent episode of her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast, James was conversing with her listeners. One of them was 'Daryll' from Atlanta. Little did she know, 'Daryll' was actually her middle child with LeBron James, Bryce, in disguise.

During the conversation, he admitted that he likes cussing while playing video games and asked Savannah James if it was a crazy thing to do. Tapping on her experience in their household, she shared that it is indeed crazy as she experiences it all the time with her sons.

After Bryce revealed his true identity, Savannah James was left surprised and was only able to utter:

"How do you change your voice like that?"

Check out the clip of the hilarious prank call below:

NBA fans were in splits over what happened and shared their reaction on X/Twitter.

X user Kermy (@FatKermit) highlighted the sense of humor of 16-year-old Bryce:

"Bryce always been funny af"

@WigginsWick22 shared how they too were fooled by the voice of the young James, saying:

"Damn he tricked me too"

X user Dy Baby (@Dycocoo), meanwhile, expressed how relatable Savannah James' reaction was, writing:

"Lmaoo it be your own kid"

Some viewed the prank as a glimpse into the relationship LeBron and Savannah James have with their kids and the atmosphere within their household.

@AsALLOutdoors said:

"i love this good FAMILY TIME I AM SEEING HERE"

It was seconded by X user Nikolai Knight (@stefannknight), saying:

"Good. Wholesome. Family Fun."

@Georgie_Montana, wrote:

"The James family always winning"

X user Bettie1953 (@bettieallen1953) gave props to how Savannah handled the situation, saying:

"Savannah. I have never really heard you talk before and I think you can be really cool. You seem like a cool mom."

Savannah James fully supports son Bryce's basketball dreams

Currently playing high school ball at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, the middle kid of 'The King' is steadily building his name in the game and has elicited interest from Division 1 schools.

Bryce James is continuously honing his skills under the watchful eyes of his father, with aspirations mirroring those of his older brother, Bronny, to one day reach the NBA.

As he goes through the journey, his mother Savannah James has made it known that she will be behind him all the way. She manifested it recently by taking to her IG story and celebrating Bryce's performance with his AAU Team SFG (Strive For Greatness), where he played against some of the best players in his age bracket.

Check out the screenshot of her post:

Screenshot of Savannah James' IG story post of son Bryce

Apart from Bronny who is 19, and Bryce, LeBron and Savannah also have a daughter Zhuri, who is 9 years old.