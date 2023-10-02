"Always had a smile for me" - Steph Curry pays tribute to Red Sox's former pitcher Tim Wakefield through emotional message

Steph Curry expressed his sympathy for Tim Wakefield's death. The saddening news resonated deeply with sports fans including Curry as he paid tribute to the former MLB pitcher who passed away due to brain cancer in his Instagram post.

Wakefield had been known for his knuckleball pitching style in his career in MLB and his death sent shockwaves throughout the sports industry.

In Wakefield's passing, Curry had an emotional message on his Instagram story on how he met the MLB legend.

"Rest in peace, Tim! One of the best on and off the diamond. Always had a smile for me on the range in Tahoe and brought so many people joy to watching him do what he loved to do," captioned Curry.

Curry's story for Wakefield

Curry's message echoed the sentiments of Wakefield's fans who admired him for not just his talent but also his humility. The four-time champion's message also served as a reminder that beyond the competitive arenas, athletes also share a special bond.

Magic Johnson gives his personal take on fans comparing his basketball achievements with Steph Curry

For the past weeks, the debate on who is the greatest point guard in the history of the NBA has been the hottest barbershop topic. Magic Johnson and Steph Curry are two figures that are battling for the PG GOAT and the Lakers legend already said what he thinks on that comparison.

"If he got more than No. 1 in assists all time in the Finals, No. 2 in double-doubles [in the playoffs and Finals], No. 1 in triple-doubles all time in the NBA playoffs, No. 4 in steals all-time in the playoffs, if he got more than those numbers, then he's the best," said Magic in an interview with CBS Sports Radio.

"If he got more than all those things, he's the best but the last time I checked, he doesn't," adds Johnson.

While the debate is still ongoing, some can argue on who fulfilled the role well to set up his teammates and control the floor, or who has made the biggest impact in NBA history.

Nonetheless, both players are great on their own and Steph Curry still has years in his career to add up more points to the debate.