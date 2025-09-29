  • home icon
"Always wanted a starting five and a sub": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan chokes up as she issues emotional reflection on their four kids

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 29, 2025 21:31 GMT
Invest Fest 2025 - Source: Getty
Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan got emotional talking about her four children [Picture Credit: Getty]

Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, was one proud mother when she was asked about her children. Govan was in a relationship with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas for over a decade and shares four children with him. They have two sons, Alijah and Aloni Arenas, and two daughters, Izela and Hamiley Areans.

On Sunday, the mother of four appeared on DHC Live. The reality TV star got emotional when host Dr. Holly Carter asked her about her children.

"Oh my god! I can't cuz I cry like crazy. I always wanted a starting five and a sub. I always wanted six kids, but god gave me what he gave me, and they are awesome. I actually love my children, but I actually like them. I like their personality. They are so challenging."
also-read-trending Trending

Govan added that her daughters were very "strong-willed," "outspoken" and "strong," and she raised them to be just like her.

"If anything were to happen to me, all of them would be good. I have taught them all how to drive by the age by 11. I've taught them how to survive," she added about her four children. [Timestamp 26:44]
Laura Govan said that she often tested her children's survival skills and asked them to survive in homeless situations. She added that she was often left surprised by the ideas her children came up with.

Govan added that she didn't want her children to be just "booksmart" and wanted them to be 'hustlers' and "witty" to survive on their own.

Laura Govan reveals personality traits of her four children

To the world, Laura Govan's children are just basketball players trying to reach the highest level. However, during the interview with Dr. Holly Carter, their mother gave a little sneak peek into their diverse personalities.

Govan spoke about her daughters and said that both Izela and Hamiley Arenas were the exact opposite of each other. The TV personality further revealed that her youngest daughter, Hamiley Arenas, was the hustler of her two daughters, adding that Hamiley didn't waste time on things or people if they tested her patience.

However, speaking about her oldest daughter, Izela Arenas, Govan said that Izela was more like her. She threw shade at Gilbert Arenas and said that, like she struggled it out with her ex, Arenas, Izela also had an attitude like hers, and it scared her.

She further revealed that her two sons were also opposite of each other.

"Alijah is a I think he's going to be when he gets his wife, he is just going to be with his wife and that's it. He's gonna be the perfect husband."
"The other one, Aloni, the baby, he gonna be a pi*p...he gonna be pi*ping," she added.

However, Laura Govan added that once Aloni got the love of his life, he would settle.

