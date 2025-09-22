"My papa trying to get me right": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan overwhelmed with joy over their kids special beach day gesture

Gilbert Arenas' ex-girlfriend, Laura Govan, turned 46 on Sunday. The mother of four had a memorable birthday, with her children showering her with love on her special day. The reality TV star proudly posted a series of pictures on her social media, featuring a special birthday surprise from her children. She posted a series of pictures from the beach surprise on her Instagram Story. In the first IG Story, she posted a picture of her two sons, Alijah and Aloni Arenas. &quot;My sons ... ❤️❤️,&quot; she captioned the post.[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]In the subsequent Instagram Story post, she posted a large-sized bouquet with white and red roses. Govan captioned the post with an emotional message for her children.&quot;Thank you for an amazing day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,&quot; she wrote.[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]The next IG Story had Govan pose for a selfie with Alijah, Hamiley and her youngest son, Aloni Arenas. Govan proudly wore a pink &quot;happy birthday&quot; crown gifted by her children. &quot;My 3/5 life ... n,&quot; she wrote in the caption and tagged her oldest daughter, Izela Arenas. [Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]In the next IG Story post, she posted a selfie with her youngest daughter, Hamiley Arenas. &quot;My SUN KISS 😘,&quot; she captioned the post. [Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]The subsequent picture featured Laura Govan posing against the sunset as her son, Alijah Arenas, tried to click the perfect picture for his mother. &quot;My papa trying to get me right ❤️❤️,&quot; she wrote in the caption.[Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]The last post showed Govan's children surprising her with a bad bed surrounded by dozens of flowers, rooted in the sand. The video showed Govan running towards the bed as soon as she saw it from afar. The mother was clearly overwhelmed as she clapped and jumped around in excitement. &quot;So happy I started to cry,&quot; she wrote in the caption. [Credit: IG/@lauramgovan]Laura Govan apologises to daughter Hamiley Arenas after for hilariously 'messing up' pictures with singerEarlier this week, Laura Govan attended Chris Brown's concert in Los Angeles with her daughter, Hamiley Arenas. After the show, Hamiley had a chance to get her pictures taken with the R&amp;B singer. However, it seems like the mother of four &quot;messed up&quot; the pictures big time. On Saturday, Govan made a post apologizing to her daughter for messing up the picture, resulting in a distorted picture. She also posted a video where the phone apparently fell from Govan's hands while taking a picture. &quot;I HAD ONE JOB!!! 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ And I Messed This Up Big Time … 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ I'll Talk To Your UNC Chris about A Do OVER … #Videos #Pics #Trash Ima Sorry Baby … @hamileyarenas0 We Still Had A TIME HONEY … 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLaura Govan shares four children, Izela, Alijah, Hamiley and Aloni Arenas with her former boyfriend, Gilbert Arenas. The former NBA player is currently married to Melli Monaco.