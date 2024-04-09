Andrew Wiggins 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Golden State Warriors small forward's impact and minutes

Andrew Wiggins has had an underwhelming campaign for the Golden State Warriors. He was a source of frustration for many Warriors fans due to how he plays on both ends of the floor. He can be great one night before tailing off in two to three games.

The one-time All-Star has been inconsistent this season, but when he plays well, the results for Golden State are great. He's still an important part of Steve Kerr's rotation and has been a regular starter the past month after getting relegated to the bench for a while.

Wiggins has dealt with some minor injuries this season, including a sprained ankle, which has kept him out in the Warriors' last two games. He also has had some personal problems, which the franchise understood, as it was family-related.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "That was very Steve Kerr-esque" - Draymond Green compares UConn's 2x national champ Dan Hurley's coaching style to legendary Warriors head coach

Andrew Wiggins' regular season stats

Here's Andrew Wiggins' stats this season, which is statistically the worst of his career:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3P% FT% Andrew Wiggins 13.0 4.5 1.7 0.6 0.5 1.2 45.1% 35.8% 74.3%

Andrew Wiggins' career playoff stats

Andrew Wiggins has played i40 playoff games in his career, including 35 with the Golden State Warriors. Here's his career playoff average:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3P% FT% Andrew Wiggins 16.6 6.6 1.9 0.9 1.0 1.4 46.2% 32.1% 65.2%

Also Read: "Me and Steph are really nice guys" - Klay Thompson highlights why Draymond Green's contrasting nature is Warriors' X-factor

Strengths and Weaknesses

Andrew Wiggins' strengths are his athleticism and defense, which is vital for his success on the court. He came out flying out of Kansas and it translated into the NBA. He also scored a bunch during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they were more of empty stats.

The Golden State Warriors fully unlocked his potential during their run to the 2022 NBA championship. Wiggins used his athleticism to drive to the basket and score, while also battling for the boards. He also played elite defense on the opposing teams' best perimeter players.

Meanwhile, Wiggins' consistency, or the lack thereof, has been the main problem of his career. He can be great in one game, dunking on opponents and shutting them down or poor in the next one or two.

Also Read: Steve Kerr credits 'better vibe' as reason why Warriors are better from season prior with Jordan Poole

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

Andrew Wiggins remains an important player for the Golden State Warriors.

He will be a starter along with the frontcourt duo of Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga. He's going to be tasked with defending the opposition's best perimeter player while trying to knock down shots on the opposite side of the ball.

For this season, Wiggins is averaging 27.0 minutes per game. Steve Kerr won't be afraid to bench the one-time All-Star in favor of Gary Payton II and Moses Moody.

Also Read: "Draymond Green is the main offender" - NBA fans divided over foul call disparity between Warriors & NCAA illegal screens