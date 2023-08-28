Angola vs. Dominican Republic FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 has already provided lots of exciting moments, and we are only in the Group Stage. One group in particular has delivered a lot of dramatic games filled with back-and-forth battles and tremendous comebacks, and that is Group A.

The next set of games in this group will be between Angola and the Dominican Republic in what will certainly be an interesting matchup. So far in the FIBA World Cup tournament, the Dominican Republic has remained undefeated, while Angola holds a 1-1 record.

Both teams are coming into this matchup after incredible performances that saw them make huge comeback wins against their recent opponents. The Angolans will play hard in an attempt to give the Dominican Republic its first loss, while the Dominicans will battle fiercely to maintain their perfect record.

For those interested in watching the matchup, here are all the details:

Where: Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines

Date: Aug. 28, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. (GMT+8)/4 a.m. ET

Fans who want to watch via livestream can download the Courtside 1891 app, which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Fans can watch the game live on ESPN+.

How did Angola and the Dominican Republic perform in their last two FIBA World Cup 2023 matchups?

Supporters of Angola and the Dominican Republic at the FIBA World Cup 2023

In its FIBA World Cup opening matchup against Italy, Angola was trailing for most of the game, but the team kept it close through the first three quarters and for most of the fourth. However, Italy finally went on a scoring run to grab a huge lead. The Angolans failed to recover and eventually lost by 14 points (81-67).

In its next matchup against the Philippines, Angola trailed early in the first quarter. However, the team's coaching staff made the necessary adjustments, and the players displayed resiliency, which allowed them to outscore Team Philippines by ten points in the second quarter. The Angolans defended their lead well and eventually came out on top 80-70.

The Dominican Republic, on the other hand, has managed to remain undefeated in the Group Stage of the FIBA World Cup after two grueling matchups that went down to the wire.

In its opening game against the Philippines, both teams traded baskets and leads in front of a record-setting crowd of over 38,000. Fans were treated to a game with 15 lead changes and 19 ties. However, Jordan Clarkson was fouled with three minutes and a half left, and the Dominicans capitalized and secured the victory.

The Dominicans trailed against Italy for most of the first half. However, they came alive in the third quarter, outscoring the Italians 31-17 to take the lead. Team Italy threatened to come back in the fourth, but Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic held on for a massive five-point victory (87-82).

They will try to keep their momentum going against Angola today, while the Angolans will surely play their best to achieve a winning record in the Group Stage.

