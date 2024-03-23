Anthony Edwards shoes: 2x NBA All-Star debuts "AE1" McDonald's All American Game colorway

Anthony Edwards has quickly emerged as one of the most marketable players in the NBA. From helping the Minnesota Timberwolves become one of the top teams in the league to taking his game to another level, the young star has quickly become one of the most sought-after stars in the league.

Amid the rise, Edwards' signature shoe, the Adidas AE1, is also getting popular among basketball fans.

Adidas and Edwards recently released the "AE1" McDonald's All-American Game, the newest version of Anthony Edwards' first line of signature shoes. The Timberwolves star gave the first on-court look of the shoe in a recent game between the Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The first look of the shoe was caught by sneaker enthusiasts when former NBA player Gilbert Arenas gave a teaser on social media. Arenas had given Edwards credit for releasing the “perfect shoe.”

Each shoe in the pair comes in a distinct colorway. One shoe's midsole is blue, while the other is red. The upper remains a solid white on both.

The AE1 McDonald's All-American Game colorway is all set to release on March 29. It will be released on FootLocker.com, priced at $120. AE1 McDonald's All American Game colorway also features the McDonald's logo, the Golden Arches, on the heel tag.

Earlier, the brand released the player's edition of “Aren't you a quarterback” from AE1. The shoe was dedicated to Anthony Edwards' childhood football team, the “Atlanta Vikings," which used the NFL team's Minnesota Vikings jersey color in purple and gold.

Anthony Edwards debuts new AE1 sneakers in ‘Georgia Red Clay’ colorway

Earlier last week, Anthony Edwards and Adidas released one of the latest versions of the Adidas AE1 in the ‘Georgia Red Clay’ colorway.

Edwards, who went to Georgia University and played for the Georgia Bulldogs during his college years, dedicated this shoe to his alma mater.

The AE1 ‘Georgia Red Clay’ colorway features different shades of red on the upper and the midsole, which is dedicated to the red soil found in Georgia. The sneaker got instant recognition after Anthony Edwards put John Collins of the Utah Jazz on a poster in the same game he debuted the shoe.

The 'Georgia Red Clay' boasts a TPU overlay as well as the AE1 sneakers' signature honeycomb design. It also has "JET BOOST" technology, which improves the comfort and performance of athletes.

So far, Adidas has released multiple versions of the AE1s, featuring different colors.

The brand has released Anthony Edwards AE1 in “Best of Adi” and "All-Star.”. “New Wave," “Velocity Blue," "All-Black," and “Charcoal” colorways. Ant-Man, who was very close to his mother and grandmother, dedicated his first two sneakers to their favorite colors.