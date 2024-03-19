IN PHOTOS: Anthony Edwards debuts new AE1 sneakers in ‘Georgia Red Clay’ colorway

Anthony Edwards’ game has taken a leap in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. The Minnesota Timberwolves star had a monster, 32-point performance against the Utah Jazz on Monday. On the night that his dunk on John Collins made a noise in the NBA, he debuted the latest edition of his AE1 signature shoes.

What better way Edwards could have chosen to pay homage to his college as he debuted the latest edition of Adidas AE1, the "Georgia Red Clay" colorway? The red clay is found throughout Georgia, where Edwards grew up and went to college.

The AE1 "Georgia Red Clay" comes with a TPU overlay which features a honeycomb-like design. The design does not only serve the aesthetics of the shoe but also adds to the technical specifications of the shoe. AE1 has maintained this design across all the shoes in its line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The heel features a fiber plate with a similar red color that has Adidas and Anthony Edwards’ branding logo in black. The midsole in AE1 "Georgia Red Clay" also features JET BOOST, a technology the company claims elevates cushioning.

According to reports, the Adidas AE1 "Georgia Red Clay" is set to hit the market on April, 4. The shoe can be bought online on Adidas' official website as well as through retail outlets. The Adidas AE1 "Georgia Red Clay" is priced at $120.

Anthony Edwards dedicates his Adidas AE1 exclusive colorway to his football team

When it comes to Anthony Edwards, his confidence is as lethal as his basketball game. Last year, the Timberwolves star said that he could have made the NFL if he wanted to. He also added that he wants to be the first player to play in the NBA and the NFL.

Earlier this month, Edwards released the PE edition of his Adidas AE1. The AE1 “Atlanta Vikings” pays homage to the football team Atlanta Vikings that a young Anthony Edwards played for. The Adidas AE1 PE comes in purple and gold colorways, which was also Edwards’ jersey color, matching with Minnesota Vikings.

Edwards revealed the inspiration behind his first PE shoe on X.

"AKA Aren’t you a quarterback?" My first PE, dedicated to where it all started. Believe That,” Edwards tweeted.

The post also had a picture of young Edwards in an Atlanta Vikings jersey in a similar color.

Expand Tweet

What was even more interesting was that Anthony Edwards debuted his PE colorway against the LA Lakers in Crypto.com Arena. The debut matched the Lakers' team colors. Given the shoe is players exclusive, it is not expected to be released for sale.