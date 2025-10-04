  • home icon
  • "Ayesha Curry has the Travis Hunter wife effect": Mariah Rose drops hot take on Steph Curry's partner amid incessant backlash over marriage comment

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 04, 2025 23:24 GMT
Mariah Rose gives her hot take on Ayesha Curry
Mariah Rose gives her hot take on Ayesha Curry's viral interview [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@mariahcrose]

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, received massive backlash after she opened up about her life after marriage. However, former NBA player Jalen Rose's daughter, Mariah Rose, came to the defense of the NBA star's wife with her hot take.

During her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the wife of the Golden State Warriors star revealed that she didn't want to get married and nor did she want children. Ayesha also said that she wanted a career for herself, and years after marriage, she still has thoughts about her dreams from when she was not married.

After massive backlash, Mariah Rose defended Ayesha Curry and said that people misunderstood her every time she spoke about her life and marriage.

"I think the internet is committed to misunderstanding her. Ayesha Curry has the Travis Hunter's wife effect," Mariah said. "She's getting that short of treatment. Anything she says is gonna get clipped up to fit a narrative."
Rose also added that people were perhaps offended because Ayesha Curry didn't show gratitude every time she spoke about her husband.

I genuinely just think people don't like that every word that comes out of her mouth isn't, 'I'm so lucky to be married to Steph Curry' .... like she has a life and businesses and children and like she doesn't seem that gagged."
"What do you want her to do, throw a parade every time he is brought up? Like if Steph doesn't have a problem with it, why do you? ... He seems to love the way she acts. I don't think she is that male-centered...I get that...it doesn't mean she doesn't love Steph Curry," she added.
Rose also added that Ayesha gave up her adolescence in marriage, and she had every right to speak what she wanted. Rose, who also hails from an NBA family, said that people misconstrued Ayesha's statement as not being grateful for her life, which wasn't true.

Steph Curry sends warning to Killer Mike after Ayesha Curry's comment

Steph Curry wasn't happy with rapper Killer Mike's comments about his wife, Ayesha Curry, and sent him a stern warning. Last month, a social media creator who goes by the name BooWoodz alleged that Ayesha Curry was looking for an opportunity to embarrass her husband and was thirsting for male attention.

Killer Mike commented on the post, praying for the Golden State Warriors star.

"My n***a said she wanna go be Glo!!!" he commented. "Man Steph doesn’t deserve the embarrassment frfr. God Bless him."

Steph Curry took exception to Killer Mike's comments and sent a warning message to the rapper.

"Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here," Curry wrote in his reply.
Days later, when the rapper appeared on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, he issued an apology to the four-time NBA champion and his wife.

