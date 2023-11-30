“Back to being untouchable”: NBA fans laud return of Jamal Murray as Nuggets roll past Rockets

Jamal Murray returned to the Denver Nuggets' lineup after missing almost a month with a hamstring injury and helped the defending champions rally past the Houston Rockets (124-134).

The Nuggets improved to 13-6 after winning their third in a row and climbed to second in the West, just a game behind the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4).

Murray spent 22 minutes on the floor and had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists on 4/14 shooting from the field and 3/8 from beyond the arc. Afterwards, he got high praise from fans for his return to action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jamal Murray back the Nuggets finna go back to being untouchable"

Expand Tweet

"Welcome back CHAMP Murray"

Expand Tweet

"We really missed him"

Expand Tweet

"Let him cook"

Expand Tweet

"We are complete now! LESS GOOO"

Expand Tweet

"The Murray touch!"

Expand Tweet

"It's so good to have him back!"

Expand Tweet

"Let them cook"

Expand Tweet

Jamal Murray expects to return to full form soon

Jamal Murray missed 11 games following the hamstring injury he sustained in the game vs the Chicago Bulls on November 4. The franchise had ruled him out for at least the end of the month; however, he recovered sooner than expected and was available for the game vs. the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Still, the 2023 NBA champion admitted that it will take some time before he gets back to form.

"The hamstring's fine. I've worked enough to get it back to strength. Now, it's just another thing. I've got to work on that and hopefully I'll be ready," Jamal Murray told media afterwards, via ESPN.

Expand Tweet

Without No. 2 in the lineup, the Nuggets struggled and won just six of the 11 games that Murray missed. On the contrary, they had started the season 6-1 in the seven games that the star guard played prior to his injury.

Still, they were able to maintain a Top-4 push in the West and they are now ready to return to the top of the conference, with the Timberwolves just one game ahead.

Denver faces a tough challenge next as they visit Phoenix to take on the red-hot Suns, who have won seven of their last eight and are fifth with an 11-7 record.

The reigning champions improved their home record to 9-0 this season and remain the only undefeated team at home, along with the Boston Celtics (8-0).

For his part, Jamal Murray has averages of 16.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 7.3 apg on 41.4 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.