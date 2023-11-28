OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 28, 2023

The OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves is one of eight games on the final day of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament group stage on Tuesday. It's a must-see matchup between two of the best teams in the Western Conference this season. Let's take a look at the preview for the OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves, including the prediction and betting tips.

It's the 133rd regular season meeting between the Thunder and Timberwolves. Oklahoma City is ahead in the all-time matchup with 88 wins against 44 for Minnesota. It's their first meeting since the 2023 Play-In Tournament.

The Timberwolves have dominated recent games against the Thunder, winning seven of the last 10 matchups. They also won their play-in matchup, which sent the Thunder packing, last season.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports North.

Moneyline: Thunder (+125) vs Timberwolves (-145)

Spread: Thunder +3 (-110) vs Timberwolves -3 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder -111 (o225.5) vs Timberwolves -111 (u225.5)

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a 2-1 record in West Group C of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

They have a good chance of advancing to the knockouts if they get the win on Tuesday. They also need the Golden State Warriors to beat the Sacramento Kings for better odds of moving on, though.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are just 1-2 in the same group and need a win over the Timberwolves to boost their chances of making it out of the group stage. They also need a win from the Kings to force a three-way tie between the Thunder, Timberwolves and Warriors, with the point differential being the tiebreaker.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted lineups

The OKC Thunder have no players in their injury report. Coach Mike Daigneault is expected to use his usual starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves have three players in their injury report, including Jaden McDaniels. Coach Taylor Finch will likely use a starting five of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is slightly favored to go under 30.5 points. SGA is averaging 30.4 points per game this season and has gone over that in three of his last five outings.

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 27.5 points, which is below his season average of 26.6 points. He's favored to go over despite scoring under 27.5 points in three of his last five contests.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert is heavily favored to go over 11.5 rebounds against the OKC Thunder. Gobert is fourth in rebounds per game this season, averaging 11.3 in 16 games. He has gone under 11.5 rebounds in his last five games.

OKC Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are slightly favored to beat the OKC Thunder at home on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves have the second-best record in the NBA and are atop the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are second in the West with an 11-5 record. Oddsmakers predict a win for the Timberwolves, while Oklahoma City is likely to cover the spread. That means a great game might ensue, with the total going over.

