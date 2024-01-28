"Bandwagon freak": Drake's courtside presence at the Knicks vs Heat ignites fandom frenzy

Drake is a Canadian in heart and soul and a known Toronto Raptors faithful. Finding him sitting courtside during a Raptors game was not unusual. However, his frequent appearances dwindled over the past year, and he hasn't been spotted in the arena as often.

Recently, the Canadian pop singer was seen sitting courtside in a game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. He was with his son Adonis Graham, whom he shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

When Drake was welcomed from the celebrity row on the big screen, his son Adonis tried to hide his face. Just like any other normal father Drake tried to get his son to show his face for the camera. However, after a few laughs and back-and-forth, the pop star gave up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Sportscenter posted the video on X/Twitter, NBA fans could not stop passing some hilarious comments about the pop star. Calling out Drake alluding to his faithfulness for the Toronto Raptors, one of the fans hilariously called out Drake for allegedly changing his team.

The fan wrote, “Drake is a bandwagon freak.”

Another fan roasted Drake on the same note, He commented, “Since the raptors are bad now this dude hopped on to a new team. what a bandwagon.”

Here are some more reactions from the fans on X/Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Drake comes in support of Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic

Though NBA fans might have called Drake a bandwagon freak, his heart will always lie with his home team the Toronto Raptors. The pop star took his IG handle to show support for the Toronto Raptors’ coach Darko Rajakovic after he was seen frustrated in a media interview.

After the loss against the LA Lakers, Rajakovic called out the officials in the game for alleged poor fourth-quarter officiating. According to Rajakovic, the officials had allegedly favored the Lakers over the Raptors as if they wanted the Lakers to win.

"That's outrageous. What happened tonight is completely BS. This is (a) shame. Shame for the referees, shame for the league to allow this," Rajakovic said. “How is that possible? How are you going to explain that to me? They had to win tonight? If that's the case, just let us know so we don't show up for the game.”

After watching Rajakovic’s fired-up interview, Drake posted the video on his IG account and captioned it,

"Toronto has a real one as their coach. This guy is a guyzer."

In a close game, the Lakers won the game 132-131 against the Raptors in Crypto.com arena. However, what stood out was the free throw discrepancy between the Lakers’ and the Raptors’ attempts. The Lakers attempted a total of 23 free throws, compared to Raptors’ two.

Rajakovic also slammed the referees for poorly officiating Scottie Barnes. Mentioning Barnes as an All-Star caliber player, Rajakovic pointed to Barnes getting only two free throws in the game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!