"Be careful, Fox, the Heat are in a suspending mood" - NBA fans abuzz over De'Aaron Fox being linked to Miami amid Jimmy Butler's reduced trade value

Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox could reportedly be on the move, with the Miami Heat topping the betting odds for his next destination. However, NBA fans are conflicted by the idea of Fox heading to Miami amid the franchise's standoff with suspended superstar forward Jimmy Butler.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Sacramento is "expected to open up talks to potentially deal" Fox before the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. Charania added that the one-time All-Star "will have plenty of suitors" but likely "has a target destination in mind ahead of 2026 free agency."

The news comes after Fox declined to sign an extension with the Kings over the summer, leaving two years on his contract, including this season.

Some were surprised Fox could be traded despite his squad's improved play. Sacramento (24-22) has gone 11-4 through 15 games under interim coach Doug Christie, moving back into a Western Conference play-in position.

However, the Heat topping Bovada's betting odds (+450) for Fox's next landing spot caught even more off guard.

Miami (23-22) suspended Butler indefinitely on Monday after he "walked out of practice" upon learning about his demotion from his team's starting lineup.

Butler's suspension, which will reportedly last at least five games, marks his third of the season as he awaits a trade. The six-time All-Star was unable to secure a contract extension from the organization over the offseason, factoring into his trade request earlier this month.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst's Tuesday report, "the Heat's (asking) prices have come down" for the disgruntled superstar. Windhorst added that "what they're willing to accept in a trade has widened."

Upon seeing their team favored to land Fox amid the Butler trade saga, Heat fans on X/Twitter were elated.

"WE (ARE) SO BACK, LMAO," @HeatCulture13 said.

"WE (ARE) RUNNING THE LEAGUE," @WadexFlash wrote.

However, other fans cautioned the various parties involved about a De'Aaron Fox-to-Miami deal.

"Be careful, Fox, the Heat are in a suspending mood," @13isLucky13 said.

"Why Miami? They aren't a Fox-type player away from a title, and if you want (to) leave, they will hold you hostage," @blake_levine wrote.

"Yikes, more poor management from the Kings," @NextLevelTakes said.

"If (the) Kings get Butler for Fox, they're absolutely (an) incompetent organization," @beautyilt wrote.

Meanwhile, some expressed skepticism about the Heat being a serious contender in the Fox sweepstakes, citing their history of missing out on big-name players.

"Somehow the Heat are always the favorite to land a player, and yet, they never do," @NBABoards said.

"We're favored to land another star. What could possibly go wrong," @3Diqq wrote.

Spurs presumed to be De'Aaron Fox's preferred trade destination amid connection to Heat

While Miami leads the De'Aaron Fox trade odds, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the San Antonio Spurs are most likely the star's preferred landing spot.

On Tuesday, Stein reported on Fox being intrigued by the idea of teaming up with Spurs star sophomore big man Victor Wembanyama.

"San Antonio is widely presumed to be a destination that would interest Fox — if that be controlled in trade discussions — to allow him to pair with Spurs franchise center Victor Wembanyama," Stein wrote.

San Antonio (20-23) is just behind Miami in Bovada's Fox trade odds at (+500). Meanwhile, the Wembanyama-led squad appears to have a brighter future and a clearer path to contention if it lands another star.

Thus, the Heat seemingly have their work cut out in the Fox sweepstakes.

